Best Wireless CarPlay Adapter To Buy In 2024

Accessing Apple CarPlay by plugging in a cable every time you want to use it is time-consuming. And the cable dangling around doesn’t look all that good, either. While several new car models support Wireless Apple CarPlay, many of the older models don’t. The solution to resolve this issue is to use any of the below-listed Apple CarPlay wireless adapters.

It eliminates the need to plug in your device and lets you use Apple CarPlay wirelessly. We’ve compiled a list of the best Apple CarPlay Wireless adaptors you can buy and enjoy hassle-free pairing with your car’s infotainment system.

Here Are the Best Wireless Carplay Adapter Options

1. CarlinKit 3.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter

The CarlinKit 3.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter is one of the best selling adapters. The initial setup is fast and takes around 10 to 20 seconds. Once paired, the device will automatically connect within a span of 5 to 10 seconds every time you are in range. Several users have even reported a sub-5-second auto-connect time. This is thanks to the in-built 5GHz Wi-Fi chip.

Additionally, the CarlinKit Wireless CarPlay Adapter is compatible with all the iPhone models that support wired Apple CarPlay. For those unaware, Apple CarPlay is available for iPhone 5 and above. The CarlinKit 3.0 is one of the few devices that supports all of these models. In terms of compatibility with the car’s infotainment system, it reportedly supports 98% of automobiles with wired CarPlay functionality.

Most Apple CarPlay wireless adapters face latency issues. The CarlinKit 3.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter is no exception. However, the lag is very minimal and often goes unnoticed.

Box Contents:

USB-A to USB-C cable

USB-C to USB-C cable

CarlinKit 3.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter

Buy Now: Amazon

2. AutoSky Wireless CarPlay Adapter

The AutoSky Wireless CarPlay Adapter is one of the most affordable products on this list. The pairing speed is commendable as the hardware features a 5GHz Wi-Fi module. Even at such a low price, the company has designed the product to accommodate all the hardware in a very compact size. It resembles a USB flash drive and can hide in plain sight.

In terms of compatibility with the iPhone, the AutoSky Wireless CarPlay Adapter works with iPhone 6 and above, running on iOS 10 or later. Moreover, it is compatible with more than 600 car infotainment systems, and we recommend checking out the list on the product page before ordering the device.

Also, the product has issues pairing with aftermarket stereos. Especially Sony stereos are not compatible with the AutoSky Wireless CarPlay Adapter. Users have reported latency issues while switching between songs, however, the delay is negligible.

Box Contents:

USB-C (male) to USB-A (female) cable

USB-A(male) to USB-A (female) cable

AutoSky Wireless CarPlay Adapter

Buy Now: Amazon

3. Teeran Wireless CarPlay Adapter

The Teeran adapter has an excellent rating on Amazon. The product has more than 5,000 ratings and still manages to score a 4.3 star average rating. It has a simple 3 step pairing process that is straightforward and efficient. And it also features a 5Ghz Wi-Fi module which quickens the pairing process.

The Teeran wireless CarPlay adapter supports iPhone 6 and later running on iOS 10 and above. Moreover, if your car’s infotainment system supports factory set Apple CarPlay (Wired), it should be compatible with the Teeran adapter. It also works with most aftermarket infotainment systems.

Once you set up the Teeran adapter, it will automatically activate Wireless CarPlay whenever you start your car and automatically connect with your iPhone. And, in case you encounter any issues, the company offers lifetime technical support too. Additionally, the Teeran adapter supports firmware updates and in case it isn’t working properly, you can contact the company as they will help you update the firmware.

Box Contents:

USB-A to USB-C cable

Teeran Wireless CarPlay Adapter

Buy Now: Amazon

4. Peveork Wireless CarPlay Adapter

The Peveork Wireless CarPlay Adapter has a unique circular design which looks very similar to Google’s Chromecast. The size of the adapter is also quite small and it will easily sit in any compartment below the infotainment system. Just like the other CarPlay adapters, it has the same 3 step pairing process that is quite simple and efficient.

The company also claims that features like GPS, Music Controls, Siri voice assistant, phone calls, etc. can be easily accessed. And, the car will retain all of its original controls, such as touch screen, steering wheel control, knob control, etc.

If you own an iPhone 6 or later that runs on iOS 10 and above you can use the Peveork wireless CarPlay adapter. However, your car’s infotainment system should support Wired Apple CarPlay Wired. While the product works best with factory set CarPlay, it even works with most aftermarket infotainment systems equally well. If you run into any issues, please contact Peveork’s customer support for a resolution.

Box Contents:

USB-A to USB-C cable

Peveork Wireless CarPlay Adapter

Buy Now: Amazon

5. OTTOCAST U2-AIR Wireless CarPlay Adapter

The OTTOCAST U2-AIR Wireless CarPlay Adapter is yet another fast and reliable wireless CarPlay adapter. It boasts a startup speed of 7 seconds (tested by the company with the Mercedes GLE350). Like most others in this list, it uses a 5Ghz Wi-Fi module and an ARM A7- dual-core processor which helps facilitate these speeds and ensures stability.

The OTTOCAST U2-AIR Wireless CarPlay adapter is compatible with a wide range of more than 600 car models launched in 2016 or later. Also, it works with all iPhones running on iOS 10 and above. The device is not compatible with some car models like the 2016 Buick LaCrosse, 2019 Honda CRV, 2019 ACURA RDX, etc., and even with aftermarket stereo units. So, do check if your car is compatible before purchasing the device.

While the product is designed to stand out from the rest, it does appear to be bulkier. Also, the company claims that there’s no audio delay. Regardless, some latency is to be expected.

Box Contents:

USB-A to USB-C cable

USB-C to USB-C cable

OTTOCAST U2-AIR Wireless CarPlay Adapter

Buy Now: Amazon

6. DSURTT Wireless CarPlay Adapter

DSURTT is another wireless CarPlay adapter that has really good ratings and reviews on Amazon. The pairing process is simple. And once it’s paired, the adapter will automatically connect with your iPhone whenever you start the car, thanks to the 5GHz Wi-Fi speed and connectivity.

It is also compatible with most cars’ infotainment system that comes with Wired Apple CarPlay. And, you need not worry about any updating firmware, etc. Moreover, it supports all features like GPS, Music Controls, Siri, etc. while retaining all the original features of the infotainment system and your car.

You must have an iPhone 6 or later running on iOS 10 or above to use the DSURTT wireless CarPlay adapter. As usual, there might be some minor latency issues, but nothing that would ruin the user experience.

Box Contents:

USB-A to USB-C cable

DSURTT Wireless CarPlay Adapter

Buy Now: Amazon

7. ONINCE Wireless CarPlay Adapter

The ONINCE Wireless CarPlay Adapter is the most expensive and feature-loaded Apple CarPlay wireless adapter in this list. It has a quad-core CPU paired with 2GB RAM which helps it carry out tasks quickly and with efficiency.

Now, the ONINCE wireless CarPlay Adapter also supports Android Auto. This allows you to use your car’s infotainment system with both iPhone and Android. The product page has a huge list of all the compatible car models and you can check if the device is compatible with your car’s infotainment system. However, there’s nothing mentioned about minimum iPhone or iOS requirements.

Apart from this, the device also has an extra USB-A port in which you can plug a USB flash drive and stream videos, etc. Additionally, it is preloaded with several media streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Disney plus, etc. If these features are of importance to you, the money spent on this device is well worth it.

Box Contents:

USB-A to USB-C cable

USB-C to USB-C cable

ONINCE Wireless CarPlay Adapter

Buy Now: Amazon

Do Wireless CarPlay Adapters Really Work?

Yes, wireless Apple CarPlay adapters do work. They eliminate the need to attach a lightning cable to your car whenever you want to use CarPlay. While many of these devices do face latency issues, it is to be expected of wireless products.

Nonetheless, if you get a wireless Apple CarPlay adapter that is compatible with your iPhone and your car’s infotainment system, it should work just fine. If not then check our guide on how to fix Apple CarPlay.

Do Wireless CarPlay Adapters Work with Aftermarket Radios?

Most wireless CarPlay adapters do not work with aftermarket radios. However, there are specific wireless CarPlay adapters that are compatible with a wide range of aftermarket stereos (radio) setups. Again, we suggest you check the compatibility of the product before buying it.

Enjoy the Best CarPlay Wireless Adapter

Wireless options are always way more convenient than their wired counterparts. And so is the case with wireless Apple CarPlay. Once you make the switch, it’ll be difficult to move back to wired Apple CarPlay.

Unfortunately, these devices are not certified by Apple. It becomes evident while facing connectivity issues and lags. We suggest you keep an extra lightning cable in your car, just in case of emergencies(and for charging your iPhone!), especially if you’re headed for a long road trip. Which one do you like, wireless or wired CarPlay? Let us know in the comments below.