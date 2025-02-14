Best Apple Music Playlists to Set the Mood This Valentine’s Day

The right music can add some extra romance to your Valentine’s plans. Whether you’re having a date night with your partner, a party with friends, or a cozy night in on your own, I’ve rounded up the best Valentine’s Day playlists on Apple Music that will set the mood just right. Check them out below and enjoy a mix of timeless hits and the latest releases.

14 Best Apple Music Playlists for Valentine’s Day

While you can always make a Valentine’s playlist on your own, here’s one that’s already perfectly curated. Enjoy the most classic love songs by iconic artists like Elvis Presley, Ed Sheeran, Céline Dion, Alicia Keys, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, and many more.

Celebrate your love with some of the greatest hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, ZAYN, Sabrina Carpenter, and other pop icons.

The Beach Boys, Louis Armstrong, The Beatles, Elton John, and other classic hitmakers are here to serenade you with this Valentine’s playlist that will take you dancing down memory lane.

Are you in the mood for something soft and sensuous? Then check out this chill playlist that will help you relax into a romantic mood.

This Valentine’s Day Apple Music Playlist by Digster Global brings you some of the greatest love songs from across genres and generations.

If you’re planning a romantic candlelit dinner, put on this Date Night playlist to up the romance and make it a night to remember.

Just because you may be far away from your partner doesn’t mean you should miss out on celebrating. Why not have a virtual date and enjoy this Valentine’s Day playlist specially curated for long-distance love?

Set the perfect mood with this Valentine’s Day playlist featuring soulful R&B slow jams that are sure to ignite some passion.

This one’s perfect for the newlyweds out there. It’s also great for couples looking to surrender to love this Valentine’s Day. Celebrate your relationship with Frank Ocean, ZAYN, The Weeknd, and more.

Slow dancing and romance go hand-in-hand. Here’s an Apple Music playlist that’s perfect for just that. So, take hold of your partner and sway away to this collection of beautiful romantic dance numbers.

If you want a unique Valentine’s playlist from incredibly talented indie artists, here’s a playlist that gets it right. Tune into Cigarettes After Sex, Mitski, Soccer Mommy, Beach Bunny, and more.

Fall deep into the rhythm of love with this soulful R&B playlist featuring past and present artists like Ashanti, Khalid, Coco Jones, and many other favorites.

Whether you’re close to or away from your partner this Valentine’s Day, here’s a cute playlist that’s perfect to celebrate your love. The mix of hip-hop and R&B will get you grooving, together or apart!

This last one is for the brokenhearted or lonely souls out there. Join Broadway performers as they sing their hearts out in this playlist. It might help you feel your feelings and perhaps even heal a little bit if you’ve been feeling tender.

