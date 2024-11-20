5 Best Early Black Friday iPhone Deals to Grab Before They’re Gone

Looking for the best early Black Friday deals for iPhones? Even if you’re the type who despises holiday shopping, you know it’s wise to save a penny or two during the season. From top-of-the-line iPhone 16 models to older models that are great for the young ones, here are some of my favorite iPhone deals for the holidays.

The 5 Best Early Black Friday iPhone Deals

For this guide, I’m going to do my best to limit the deals to current iPhone models. While there are some offers in the wild for older iPhone models—and I did, in fact, include some—my focus is primarily on the iPhone 14 and newer.

Folks who use Verizon have a couple of different options when it comes to getting a good deal. Right now, if you purchase a 5G phone (such as the new iPhone 16), you can receive two bonus devices. Verizon is offering a free tenth-generation iPad, second-generation Apple Watch SE, or an Apple Watch Series 10 when you make your smartphone purchase. You will need to ensure that “Show me options for this offer next” when making your selection. Keep in mind that these new devices will require their own unlimited data plans.

View Verizon’s device deal here.

Additionally, Verizon also offers an iPhone 16 deal. For those looking to trade in a phone of any condition, you can get $415 off the Unlimited Welcome plan, $830 off the Unlimited Plus plan, or a whopping $1000 off the Unlimited Ultimate plan. Note that this deal is online only. Get it by selecting your iPhone and customer choices. Verizon also has an offer where you can get the third-generation iPhone SE for free with a new Unlimited line and plan.

Right now, AT&T has a great deal where anyone can save $1,000 on a new iPhone 16 Pro Max with eligible trade-in. This can bring the cost of the iPhone down to $5.56 a month, saving quite a bit in the long run.

View the iPhone 16 Pro Max deal here.

Even if you don’t have something to trade, AT&T still has you covered. Currently, AT&T is offering the iPhone 15 for as low as $5.99/mo. Considering the iPhone 15 can still be great for taking photos, it’s a good choice for those who haven’t made an upgrade in a while.

View the iPhone 15 deal here.

3. Big Box Retailers Offers

Best Buy

Right now, Best Buy has two Black Friday deals for iPhones. Those looking for an iPhone 14 Plus can get one unlocked for just $679.99, or they can sport an unlocked iPhone 13 for $549.99. For devices not linked to a cellular provider, this can be great for those who don’t like sticking to contracts.

The company is also offering a $1,000 savings on an iPhone 16 Pro with qualifying activation and trade-in, or save $830 on an iPhone 16. You can also view many of the offers AT&T and Verizon are offering through Best Buy’s page as well.

Walmart

Those who love the big blue retailer should know it’s offering deals as well. For those who like unlocked devices, Walmart is offering the iPhone 14 Pro Max for $608, saving around $300. Note that it is a refurbished iPhone, but for something that’s unlocked, you really can’t beat the price.

For those who use AT&T and Verizon, Walmart is also offering the iPhone SE 3 for $11.17/mo. This is a great choice for parents looking to get a smartphone for their child or teenager, and the 256GB of storage is an added benefit.

Amazon

Right now, Amazon has a deal with Boost Infinite that can see you getting a free iPhone 16 Pro with a $65/mo plan. Cellular towers are provided by T-Mobile and AT&T through Boost, and the offer comes with unlimited data, talk and text. Boost also offers an option to receive the latest iPhone every year, so folks looking to switch or start a new plan have a lot of options.

For those that love shopping with Amazon, the company actually made a list detailing their iPhone deals this holiday season. This includes an unlocked iPhone 7 32GB model for $203 along with some older model iPhones for a great deal. While I wouldn’t recommend getting yourself an older iPhone during the holiday season, they can be great for younger folks or people who are just starting with the world of smartphones.

4. Apple Store Black Friday Deals

If you’re familiar with how Apple operates, you likely know that instead of discounts, Apple’s Black Friday deals usually involve gift cards. Last year, the company offered a $75 gift card with an iPhone 14 purchase and a $50 gift card with an iPhone 13 purchase. At the time of this writing, Apple has not mentioned any deals for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but this is likely what you can expect from the Apple Store.

5. Black Friday Deals on iPhone Accessories

Now that you’ve got your new iPhone, you may as well save some extra money on accessories. Right now, Best Buy has some great deals on cases, including an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max OtterBox case for $29.94, saving you over fifty percent on the MSRP. They’ve also got some clearance specials on iPhone 15 cases, so I will take a look at their official site for a complete list.

Case manufacturer Speck also has some great deals on their cases for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. I’d recommend checking this one out if you’re in the market for a new case.

If you’re looking for accessories beyond a simple case, Nomad Goods has a vast collection of great offers this holiday season. Covering iPhone 16 and 15 accessories, leather goods, and even Apple Watch bands, Nomad Goods offers great options for yourself or a loved one.

I hope this list gives you an idea of where to start shopping this holiday season.