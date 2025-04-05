8 Best HomeKit Compatible Robot Vacuums You Can Buy Right Now

Without undermining the Break Through Silent Mode, the support for the Matter-compatible robot vacuum cleaners is one of iOS 18’s biggest selling points. Once you’ve added a supported appliance to the Home app, you can program Siri and ask it to clean the living room on demand. Sounds uber cool, doesn’t it?

If this all-new HomeKit feature is in line with your needs, there is a decent chance you are on the lookout for compatible robot vacuums. Even though it’s still in its early days, some noted companies have already announced support for it. Whether it’s removing hair tangles, embedded debris, or sticky grime from hidden spots, they’ve got you covered.

If you are hunting for a feature-packed all-in-one HomeKit-supported robot vacuum, give serious consideration to the Ecovacs Deebot X2. The robot vacuum comes with 8700Pa suction along with the extended 200mm main rubber brush, which enables it to deliver a spotless cleaning experience.

Due mainly to the strong suction, it can pick up dust, grime, and hair with consummate ease both from carpet and hard floors. Hence, you can rely on it to be a good addition to your pet-friendly households.

Boasting 140°F hot water auto mop washing, Deebot X2 doesn’t take long to dissolve things like dirt, sticky messes, and oil. Courtesy of the auto-mop lifting functionality, it’s able to automatically lift its mop by 15mm when carpets are detected, which helps avoid needless mopping.

There is a lot to like about the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Combo handheld vacuum. First, the robot vacuum comes with a dual auto-emptying station which allows it to go about the cleaning job at a rapid speed. The four-stage filtration system will leave your floor spotless. The 8700Pa suction, together with the extended roller brush, further enhances its profile.

Notably, the X2 Combo consists of four brush heads. You can use them to clean your sofas and beds with the needed care. 140°F hot water auto mop makes it a safe bet to take on the pet messes, while the 15mm auto mop lifting helps avoid unnecessary mopping.

Are you in quest of a relatively affordable yet highly capable HomeKit-compatible robot vacuum? If you are nodding in the affirmative, take a close look at the Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro.

At just a 3.19” slim design, this robot vacuum can reach tight spots without breaking a sweat. Slim profile aside, the 15000Pa suction allows it to clean surfaces fast.

The ZeroTangle technology enables it to prevent hair from wrapping around the brush. This feature makes it a great pick for busy households or the ones with short-haired pets. What’s more, the 167°F hot water mop washing, auto dirt detection, and auto dustbin emptying make it a complete house cleaning solution.

Equipped with 10,000 Pa suction power, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is a new-age robot vacuum. The auto-emptying, along with the hot water washing and drying feature, makes it an exceptionally efficient cleaning tool.

Another notable feature that stands out for the robot vacuum is the intelligent dirt detection functionality that helps it re-mop dirty areas for the desired cleanliness.

While the dual-roller design plays a vital role in keeping the hair tangles at bay, the FlexiArm design side brush allows it to comfortably clean dirt even from tight spaces.

For a seamless and convenient floor cleaning solution, you can’t go wrong with Robrock Saros 10R. Its versatility lies in the efficiency of cleaning multiple types of surfaces, such as hardwood, vinyl, ceramic tile, laminate floors, and more, with precision.

It’s able to get rid of sticky messes with aplomb, thanks to the ability to penetrate deep without damaging surfaces. What’s more, the safety-first approach makes it a pretty safe bet at home. So, you can direct it to go about the job around your pet or kid without any worry.

The most notable feature of Robrock Saros 10 is the 2.7L large-capacity dust bag replacement. It comes with a 6-pack vacuum bag that should last you at least a few months, depending on how often you vacuum.

Being anti-leakage, it makes sure the dirt remains inside the bag and doesn’t pollute the air. Better still, the push-pull handle design ensures you don’t have to put much effort into replacing the full dust bag.

Other noteworthy features of Saros 10 include the powerful docking station equipped with 176°F hot water mop washing, dynamic temperature settings for different stains, and the much-needed 140°F heated air drying.

Just like its above-mentioned siblings, Saros 10 also comes with a smart dirt detection system, rapid charging, an auto-detergent dispenser, and self-refilling. Thus, you can entrust it to keep your home clean with complete peace of mind.

It’s worth pointing out that Robrock has confirmed that other models such as Saros Z70, Qrevo Curv, Qrevo Edge, and Qrevo Master will also get HomeKit support through the firmware updates.

Focused on delivering a 100% automated cleaning experience, “SwitchBot S10 Robot Vacuum and Mop” features auto-refill functionality and a compact drain water station. As a result, you can use it without the need for cables. The dual station design plays its part in providing a hands-free cleaning experience.

Want a more effective robot vacuum for your pet family? Check out the 6500Pa suction. It’s ideal for removing hair from carpets and flooring. Furthermore, the multiple cleaning modes offer you the flexibility to cover the whole home, including the debris hiding in tight corners.

Claiming to be an expert in dirt elimination, “iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max Robot Vacuum and Auto Wash Dock” has ticked off all the key boxes to become your go-to cleaning asset.

To deliver an impressive cleaning experience, it banks on a four-stage cleaning system including the edge-sweeping brush for precision corner cleaning, dual rubber brushes to take on the pet hair tangles, more capable suction to remove embedded dirt from carpets, and the SmartScrub that mops back and forth to clean the surface with maximum efficiency.

On top of all, leveraging the smart “Dirt Detective” feature, Roomba Combo doesn’t take long to find out which rooms get dirtier faster and fine-tunes the settings accordingly for deep cleaning. Well, that’s what is called automated cleaning at its best.

After choosing your preferred model, check out our quick guide on how to add a robot vacuum to HomeKit.