5 Best iPhone 17 Pro Max Cases with Camera Cover

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a titanium frame, an expansive 6.9-inch display, and a powerful camera system enhanced by a dedicated Camera Control button. With such premium hardware, protecting your device, especially the camera, is essential. A case with a camera cover not only shields the lenses from scratches and dust but also helps preserve image clarity over time. Below are top-rated cases that combine camera protection with style, durability, and MagSafe compatibility.

Top Picks for iPhone 17 Pro Max Cases with Camera Cover

Ringke Onyx Case

The Ringke Onyx Case offers a rugged, lightweight design with a textured grip and raised bezels around the camera module. Priced at $13.99, it includes individual lens protection and military-grade drop resistance. The case supports wireless charging and features lanyard holes for added portability. It’s ideal for users who want a slim yet protective option.

Dexnor Full-Body Case

The Dexnor iPhone 17 Pro Max Case is a full-body protective case priced at $19.99. It includes a built-in screen protector and a sliding camera cover that locks securely in place. The case offers shock absorption, raised edges, and precise cutouts for ports and buttons. For users who prioritize complete coverage, this case delivers robust protection without compromising usability. For additional rugged options, explore cases that protect your iPhone 17 Pro Max.

SURITCH Built-in Screen and Camera Cover Case

The SURITCH Case with Built-in Screen and Camera Cover is priced at $25.99 and offers 360-degree protection. It includes a front screen protector and a sliding camera cover that shields the lenses from scratches and dust. The case supports wireless charging and features reinforced corners for drop resistance. It’s a great choice for users who want all-in-one protection with a sleek profile.

GIVELOT Kickstand Case with Camera Cover

The GIVELOT Kickstand Case combines functionality and protection at $16.99. It features a sliding camera cover, built-in kickstand, and shockproof TPU construction. The raised edges protect both the screen and camera, while the kickstand adds convenience for media viewing. If you prefer multifunctional designs, consider an iPhone 17 Pro Max case that has a card holder.

SURITCH Clear Case with Camera Cover

The SURITCH Clear Case is priced at $23.99 and showcases the iPhone’s titanium finish while offering full protection. It includes a sliding camera cover and raised bezels, along with MagSafe compatibility and anti-yellowing materials. For more transparent styles, check out clear cases for your iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Do camera covers affect photo quality? No. Quality cases use materials and designs that avoid interference with the lens or flash. Is MagSafe compatibility affected by camera covers? Not typically. Most cases with camera covers are designed to maintain MagSafe alignment. Can I use a screen protector with these cases? Yes. Most are compatible with edge-to-edge screen protectors.

Final Thoughts on Camera-Cover Cases

Choosing the best iPhone 17 Pro Max case with a camera cover depends on your priorities—whether it’s rugged protection, minimalist design, or added functionality. For more options that balance style and performance, explore iPhone 17 Pro Max MagSafe cases.