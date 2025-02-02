Your Apple Watch comes with a USB-powered magnetic charger, but you probably don’t take this with you everywhere. That’s why it’s wise to invest in the portable Apple Watch chargers that you can keep in your bag, car, or office. That way, you’ll never be without a means to charge your smartwatch, no matter where you are. Here are some of the most reliable, long-lasting options available.

Why You Need a Portable Apple Watch Charger and What To Look For

To be honest, the battery life on an Apple Watch is not great, so it’s good to have on hand a backup source of power. Portable chargers are small and travel-friendly, offering convenience on the go. Moreover, they often don’t need any cables which adds to the ease of use.

But before you spend your money, here’s what to look for in a good portable charger for your Apple Watch:

Make sure the charger is compatible with your specific Apple Watch model.

Check the charging speed to ensure it provides a fast charge of 15W.

Choose between battery-powered options or ones that plug into a USB port.

Consider size and design according to your specific needs.

Keeping all these criteria in mind, below are some of my favorite finds that offer value for money.

Best Portable Apple Watch Chargers

Price: $29.99

It’s portable, affordable, and supports fast charging for the Apple Watch 7 Series and later. This nifty little charger from Belkin ticks all the boxes. It can charge your Apple Watch from 0-80% in just 45 minutes.

I especially appreciate the design which features a USB-C charging mechanism. So, you can simply plug it into any USB-C port to charge it up on the go. Best of all, it’s MFi-certified and comes with a 2-year warranty, so you can rest assured about quality.

Price: $79.99

I love the innovation behind this small yet incredibly useful power bank for the Apple Watch. It boasts a capacity of 10,000mAh and provides 30W USB-C and 5W wireless charging, reaching up to 47% for an Apple Watch Series 9 in just 30 minutes.

Moreover, it can simultaneously charge multiple devices, so you can also use it to power up your AirPods or iPhone in a jiffy. It’s certainly a tad pricey but I think the convenience it offers makes it a worthy buy. You also get a two-year warranty.

Price: $19.99

If you’re on a tight budget, here’s the perfect Apple Watch portable charger for you. It has a 2000mAh capacity, and can fully charge your Apple Watch about three times or an Apple Watch Ultra two times, ensuring stress-free charging on the go.

What I especially appreciate is the digital display that keeps you informed of the charge level. At the same time, the small keychain can easily be attached to your bag or keys, so you never forget it. The only limitation is that the build quality is somewhat flimsy so might get damaged under rough usage.

Price: $103.99

Twelve South offers premium accessories that stand the test of time. This portable Apple Watch charger may be expensive but the solid design and features make it worth it. It’s about the size of an AirPods case and serves as an all-in-one charging solution for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

It comes with a USB-C cable, power adapter, international plug adapters, and a carrying bag, making it a must-have for travelers.

Price: $99.99

Here’s another premium charger for your Apple Watch. It delivers a fast and safe charge, reaching up to 15W for compatible devices. It can charge the Apple Watch Series 9 or 10 up to 80% in just around 45 minutes.

It’s specifically designed for Apple Watches, iPhones, AirPods, and any other Qi-compatible devices. Moreover, it doubles up as a stand for your accessories, which makes it a great travel companion.

Price: $59.99

I love the foldable design of this charging station for all your Apple devices that’s easy to carry wherever you go. It’s fully MagSafe-compatible so you can simply place your Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods on it for an efficient charging experience.

Moreover, it will hold up your iPhone in both landscape and portrait modes, so you can continue using it while it charges. It’s very easy to use and comes with a 12-month warranty to ensure that you’re happy with the product.

Don’t forget to upgrade your style with cute Apple Watch bands that are all the rage.