Best VPN Combo for iPhone and PC in 2025: Top Picks

Yes, you can get one VPN that works on both your iPhone and PC. In fact, many top-rated VPNs today offer apps for multiple devices, including iOS, macOS, Windows, and even your router. Whether you’re after maximum security, fast streaming, or an easy-to-use interface, we’ve rounded up the best VPNs for both iPhone and PC users. Each service is tested, cross-platform, and beginner-friendly.
Table of contents
- 1. ExpressVPN : Best Overall for Speed, Privacy, and Ease of Use
- 2. NordVPN : Best for Power Users and Extra Security
- 3. Surfshark : Best Value with Unlimited Devices
- 4. Private Internet Access (PIA) : Best for Customization and Torrenting
- 5. CyberGhost : Best for Streaming and Global Servers
- 6. IPVanish : Best for Multi-Device Families with Local U.S. Servers
- VPN Comparison Chart (iPhone + PC Support)
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Summary
- Conclusion
1. ExpressVPN: Best Overall for Speed, Privacy, and Ease of Use
Why We Recommend It:
ExpressVPN remains the gold standard in 2025 thanks to its lightning-fast servers, proven no-logs policy, and seamless apps for both iPhone and PC. It works instantly out of the box, with Smart Location for optimal speeds and one-tap connections on iOS.
Key Features:
- Easy-to-use apps on iOS, macOS, Windows, and more
- Built-in Threat Manager for blocking trackers
- TrustedServer tech (RAM-only servers, wiped on reboot)
- 3,000+ servers in 100+ countries
- Works with Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, etc.
Drawbacks:
More expensive than some competitors, but the reliability and speed make it worth it for most users.
2. NordVPN: Best for Power Users and Extra Security
Why We Recommend It:
NordVPN is a powerhouse VPN with more features than most. It supports all major devices and gives users the ability to fine-tune privacy. Its Threat Protection Pro actively scans for malware and ads, even outside your browser.
Key Features:
- Available on iPhone, PC, and more
- Double VPN and Onion Over VPN for advanced anonymity
- Meshnet feature for secure file sharing and remote access
- 5,500+ servers in 60 countries
- Extremely fast with NordLynx protocol
Drawbacks:
The app may feel overwhelming for beginners due to its many settings.
3. Surfshark: Best Value with Unlimited Devices
Why We Recommend It:
Surfshark is ideal if you want to cover your entire household. It allows unlimited simultaneous connections, meaning you can secure every iPhone, iPad, PC, and smart TV in your home with a single subscription.
Key Features:
- Unlimited device connections
- Available on iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and more
- CleanWeb 2.0 blocks ads, malware, and phishing links
- Camouflage Mode hides VPN use from your ISP
- NoBorders Mode works in restrictive countries
Drawbacks:
Speeds can be slower on long-distance servers.
4. Private Internet Access (PIA): Best for Customization and Torrenting
Why We Recommend It:
PIA is a veteran VPN service that still impresses in 2025. It’s fully open-source, which adds transparency. The app is loaded with customizable settings, and it’s a favorite for advanced users who want to tweak protocols and ports.
Key Features:
- Strong encryption options (AES-128 or AES-256)
- Huge server network: 30,000+ servers in 90+ countries
- MACE ad and tracker blocker included
- Proven no-logs policy
- Allows torrenting on all servers
Drawbacks:
Interface isn’t as polished as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.
5. CyberGhost: Best for Streaming and Global Servers
Why We Recommend It:
CyberGhost is known for simplicity and streaming performance. Its apps are beginner-friendly and optimized for platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer. Great for users who just want to click and go.
Key Features:
- Streaming-optimized servers labeled by platform
- Dedicated IP options
- Massive network: 11,000+ servers in 100+ countries
- Built-in ad/tracker/malware blocker
- Easy setup for iOS and Windows
Drawbacks:
Parent company history concerns some privacy purists.
6. IPVanish: Best for Multi-Device Families with Local U.S. Servers
Why We Recommend It:
IPVanish offers unlimited device connections and fast local speeds in the U.S., making it great for families and smart homes. Its app has been improved for both iPhone and PC, and it comes with backup and sync features bundled in.
Key Features:
- Unlimited connections per account
- WireGuard protocol for fast, secure browsing
- Strong U.S. server coverage
- Secure cloud backup (with plan)
- 24/7 customer support
Drawbacks:
Does not consistently work with all streaming platforms.
VPN Comparison Chart (iPhone + PC Support)
|VPN
|iPhone App
|PC App
|Device Limit
|Best For
|Logs Policy
|Server Count
|Unblocks Streaming
|ExpressVPN
|✅
|✅
|8 devices
|Overall performance
|No logs
|3,000+
|✅ Yes
|NordVPN
|✅
|✅
|6 devices
|Power + privacy
|No logs
|5,500+
|✅ Yes
|Surfshark
|✅
|✅
|Unlimited
|Families/Value
|No logs
|3,200+
|✅ Yes
|PIA
|✅
|✅
|Unlimited
|Advanced users
|No logs
|30,000+
|✅ Yes
|CyberGhost
|✅
|✅
|7 devices
|Streaming ease
|No logs
|11,000+
|✅ Yes
|IPVanish
|✅
|✅
|Unlimited
|U.S. home use
|No logs
|2,200+
|⚠️ Partial
Frequently Asked Questions
ExpressVPN is the top pick for most users thanks to its speed, simplicity, and strong security across all platforms.
NordVPN and ExpressVPN both offer top-tier privacy, but ExpressVPN is better for everyday users.
Yes. Most top VPNs today offer multi-device plans that include apps for both iPhone and PC.
Surfshark, IPVanish, and Private Internet Access all support unlimited devices per account.
Summary
- ExpressVPN: Best all-around choice with blazing speed and strong privacy
- NordVPN: Feature-rich with extra layers of security
- Surfshark: Great value, especially for large households
- Private Internet Access: Best for power users and customization
- CyberGhost: Excellent for streaming and ease of use
- IPVanish: Great for unlimited devices, especially in the U.S.
Conclusion
Choosing the right VPN for both your iPhone and PC doesn’t have to be confusing. All of the options above offer strong encryption, no-logs privacy, and easy-to-use apps that work seamlessly across devices. If you’re after the best balance of performance and security, ExpressVPN is your go-to. For budget-conscious households, Surfshark and IPVanish offer great value.