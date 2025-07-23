Best VPNs for Netflix on Mac That Still Work: Top Picks That Bypass Blocks

Want to watch Netflix on your Mac without running into that dreaded proxy error? While Netflix actively blocks many VPNs, a handful still work reliably, even on macOS. Whether you’re looking to access U.S. Netflix while traveling or stream content from other countries, the right VPN can make all the difference. Below, we break down the best VPNs for Netflix on Mac that don’t get blocked, and explain how to choose one that delivers speed, stability, and streaming access without hassle.
Table of contents
Best VPNs for Netflix on Mac That Work Without Being Blocked
1. Private Internet Access (PIA)
Why it’s great for Netflix on Mac:
PIA offers a powerful balance of privacy, price, and performance. With an intuitive macOS app and thousands of servers (including many in the U.S.), it works consistently with Netflix US, UK, Canada, and more. Its streaming-optimized servers help avoid proxy detection while keeping speeds solid for HD and even 4K playback.
Highlights:
- Works with multiple Netflix libraries
- Excellent macOS compatibility
- Affordable long-term plans
- Customizable encryption settings for faster streaming
- No-logs policy and open-source apps
2. ExpressVPN
Why it’s great for Netflix on Mac:
ExpressVPN is still one of the best VPNs that works with Netflix, especially on a Mac. It’s blazing fast, super reliable, and has one of the cleanest native apps for macOS. It consistently bypasses Netflix’s blocks, unlocking U.S., UK, Japan, and more.
Highlights:
- Consistently bypasses Netflix blocks
- Super fast servers in 100+ countries
- One-click setup for macOS
- Excellent customer support
- Slightly pricier, but premium reliability
3. NordVPN
Why it’s great for Netflix on Mac:
NordVPN’s SmartPlay feature is specifically designed to get around geo-restrictions like those on Netflix. It’s Mac-friendly, with a polished app, and supports over a dozen Netflix regions including the U.S., UK, Japan, and Australia.
Highlights:
- SmartPlay tech built for streaming
- Good speeds and strong privacy features
- Native app runs smoothly on Apple Silicon and Intel Macs
- Affordable, especially with multi-year plans
4. Surfshark
Surfshark allows unlimited devices per account, which is great for families or households with multiple Macs. It works with U.S. Netflix and several international libraries, and the macOS app is sleek and beginner-friendly.
Highlights:
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
- Strong track record of working with Netflix
- Clean interface for macOS
- Solid performance for the price
5. CyberGhost VPN
CyberGhost’s Mac app offers streaming-labeled servers, including ones optimized for Netflix US and UK. It’s ideal for beginners who just want to click and watch without fussing with server settings.
Highlights:
- Streaming-specific servers labeled clearly
- Beginner-friendly macOS interface
- Decent speeds and strong security
Tips for Smooth Streaming with a VPN on macOS
- Clear your cookies and cache before launching Netflix.
- Always use the VPN’s streaming-optimized servers (some label these inside the app).
- If Netflix blocks a server, try switching locations — often, nearby servers still work.
- Enable kill switch and auto-connect to avoid sudden disconnections exposing your IP.
- Use a wired connection or strong Wi-Fi for the best streaming speed.
Frequently Asked Questions
Netflix aggressively blocks known VPN server IPs. Only providers that regularly update and rotate their servers can stay ahead of these blocks.
Most free VPNs are blocked by Netflix or have poor speeds. If you want a reliable experience, it’s best to go with a reputable paid VPN.
Comparison Table
|VPN Name
|Works with Netflix
|US Servers
|Mac App Available
|Streaming Speed
|Monthly Price
|Private Internet Access
|✅ Yes
|✅ Yes
|✅ Yes
|🔵 Fast
|~$2.19+
|ExpressVPN
|✅ Yes
|✅ Yes
|✅ Yes
|🔴 Very Fast
|~$6.67+
|NordVPN
|✅ Yes
|✅ Yes
|✅ Yes
|🔵 Fast
|~$3.29+
|Surfshark
|✅ Yes
|✅ Yes
|✅ Yes
|🟢 Moderate–Fast
|~$2.49+
|CyberGhost
|✅ Yes
|✅ Yes
|✅ Yes
|🟢 Moderate
|~$2.03+
|ProtonVPN
|✅ Yes (paid)
|✅ Yes
|✅ Yes
|🟡 Moderate
|~$4.99+
Note: Pricing may vary based on promotions and plan length. Streaming speed is based on average HD performance.
Conclusion
Finding a VPN that works with Netflix on Mac isn’t as hard as it used to be, if you know where to look. Private Internet Access, ExpressVPN, and NordVPN are all great options that consistently deliver access to Netflix without slowing you down. Whether you’re catching up on U.S. content from abroad or just want to unlock international libraries, these VPNs are your best bet for a smooth, buffer-free experience on macOS.
If you’re still unsure, take advantage of their money-back guarantees and test a few out.