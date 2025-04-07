Everything We Know So Far About the iPhone 17 Pro Design

This year, Apple was expected to shake things up with some bold design changes on the iPhone 17 Pro. While several renders promised a fresh look, none of them is real. A trusted industry expert revealed new insights about the iPhone 17 Pro, which contradicts what previous reports suggested. Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 17 Pro’s design.

A Familiar Design with No Bold Shifts

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro won’t feature a particularly bold new look. In fact, it will look much more like the current iPhone 16 Pro than anticipated.

Since the launch of the iPhone 12 in 2020, the overall design and look of the Pro models have remained pretty consistent. The iPhone 13 Pro and 14 Pro featured a similar design, the iPhone 15 Pro ditched the aluminum case in favor of titanium, and the iPhone 16 Pro distinguished itself with the Camera Control button.

With the iPhone 17 Pro and the much-buzzed-about iPhone 17 Air, Apple is finally gearing up for a revamp. These devices will mark the biggest design upgrades since the 2020 iPhones. However, we shouldn’t expect a strikingly bold look. From the front, the iPhone 17 Pro will look quite similar to the iPhone 16 Pro.

The previous rumors suggested the possibility of a smaller Dynamic Island cutout, but the latest leak indicates that’s not in the cards.

Revamped Back Camera

Credit: fpt on YouTube

You’re probably wondering what will set the iPhone 17 Pro apart from the current models. Well, the answer is a dramatically redesigned back camera. The recent renders online show a large camera on the rear panel, which houses the same three-lens arrangement that debuted with the iPhone 11 Pro. This time, there will be a new rear camera panel that spans the width of the phone.

No Two-Tone Back Finish

Time and again, we’ve encountered numerous rumors and images online showcasing a two-tone design for the iPhone 17 Pro. We saw a dark-black camera block on the top of a silver iPhone back. There are several such renders on the internet, but none of them is an actual representation of what’s coming.

Mark Gurman was told that the iPhone 17 Pro will not have a two-toned back. The color of the camera bump will be the same color as the iPhone body. This suggests the Cupertino tech giant is making gradual design updates rather than dramatic shifts.

Will the iPhone 17 Pro Mark a Bold Redesign over the iPhone 16 Pro?

Based on the current leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro won’t mark a huge jump from the current iPhone 16 Pro. The overall design is likely to remain the same, and the iPhone 17 Pro will maintain a cohesive look similar to the existing Pro models. In fact, it would look pretty similar to the iPhone 16 Pro from the front. The idea of the camera bar design looks pretty interesting, but it doesn’t appear to be a game-changing move. Apple will still fill it with the color of the iPhone body.

Mark Gurman also sheds some light on Apple’s future plans. Interestingly, more dramatic iPhone changes are coming in 2027. With the iPhone’s 20th birthday, Apple is gearing up to launch its first-ever foldable and bold new Pro model.