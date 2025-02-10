Fitbit Charge 6 Review: Do You Still Need a Fitbit?

Fitbit is dead—at least that’s what skeptics believe. Ever since Google took over in 2021, fans have been disappointed, to say the least. The company has been silent for years, and people started wondering if Google only bought it to push the Pixel Watch. In fact, the Charge 6, released in 2023, is still the latest flagship wristband of Fitbit.

It’s the best the company offers, but is that enough? With competition from Garmin, Coros, and Apple Watch, it’s time to see how it really stacks up.

1. Fitness Tracking

Image Credits: Google Store

The Fitbit Charge 6 stays true to its roots as a fitness tracker. It offers the basics: 24/7 heart rate monitoring, step tracking, Active Zone Minutes, SpO2 monitoring, and advanced sleep tracking. You can also choose between 40+ exercise modes. And unlike generic fitness trackers, it leverages Google’s AI-driven algorithms to refine its calorie and heart rate estimations.

However, you’ll also need a Fitbit Premium subscription to use most of these features. Without one, you miss out on detailed sleep reports, readiness scores, and in-depth health insights. Also, the built-in GPS is a plus, but manage your expectations because accuracy can fluctuate in areas with weak satellite coverage.

2. Functionality

Fitbit is trying to move beyond just being a fitness tracker. The Charge 6 now includes Google services like Google Maps for navigation and YouTube Music for playback controls. Fitbit Pay was also replaced by Google Wallet. It’s a bit sad, but honestly, not many stores accepted it in the first place. The addition of a haptic side button also fixes the unresponsive touch controls of its predecessors.

That said, the Charge 6 isn’t a full-fledged smartwatch. There’s no third-party app support, voice assistant, or speaker. While notifications work fine, you can’t reply to messages unless you’re on Android. Compared to an Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch, it’s more of a smart fitness tracker than a smartwatch alternative.

3. Accessibility

The Charge 6 works with both iOS and Android, but integration is noticeably stronger on Android. Features like quick replies for texts and Google services work best with a Google account. Unlike Apple Watches, which are locked into iOS, the Charge 6 offers cross-platform compatibility. It’s a decent option for users who switch between ecosystems.

Just note that app compatibility is very limited. For music, only YouTube Music is supported—no Spotify, Apple Music, or local storage. Google Maps also requires your phone to be nearby because it’s not a fully independent GPS tracker.

4. Aesthetic

The Charge 6 keeps the slim, lightweight design that makes Fitbit comfortable for all-day wear. It has a 1.04-inch OLED touchscreen, housed in aluminum and Gorilla Glass 3, with bands available in different colors. The physical side button is a welcome return that improves navigation over the frustrating touch sensors on the Charge 5.

That said, it looks more like a fitness band than a smartwatch. While it’s functional and discreet, it lacks the premium build or customization options of an Apple Watch or Garmin. The display is sharp but not always on by default, requiring a wrist flick or tap to wake.

5. Efficiency

Image Credits: Apple/Google Store

Battery life is where the Charge 6 outshines most smartwatches. It lasts up to seven days on a single charge, far exceeding the 18-24 hours of an Apple Watch. Even with continuous heart rate tracking and GPS, it can go a full workout week without needing a charge. Endurance athletes can go out for hours on end without Strava accidentally dying.

However, enabling GPS drains the battery much faster, cutting usage down to around five hours of active tracking. Charging speed is also slower than competitors since it takes around two hours for a full charge. While efficient, it’s not the best option for endurance athletes who need multi-day GPS tracking.

6. Price

At launch, the Fitbit Charge 6 was priced at $159.95, but it’s now available for around $129.95 from retailers like the Google Store and Amazon. If you catch it on sale, you might find it as low as $99.95, which happened during holiday discounts in late 2024.

Compared to competitors, it sits in the mid-range. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 costs around $250, while entry-level Apple Watches start at $249. If you’re looking for a dedicated fitness tracker without smartwatch pricing, the Charge 6 is still one of the most affordable options.

If you’re still on the fence, let’s do a more in-depth comparison of Fitbit and Apple Watch. It’s crucial to understand their strengths and weaknesses before buying.