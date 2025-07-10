Full List of Stores That Accept Apple Pay in 2025

Apple Pay is accepted at most major U.S. retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, and online platforms that support contactless payments. In 2025, acceptance has grown even further, especially with tap-to-pay upgrades and iOS 18 enhancements. Below is a complete list of where you can use it.
Table of contents
Where You Can Use Apple Pay in 2025
As of mid-2025, Apple Pay is widely accepted in the United States, almost anywhere that offers NFC/contactless payment support. Thanks to expanded partnerships and better point-of-sale systems, using Apple Pay is easier than ever. You can tap to pay using your iPhone, Apple Watch, or even your Apple Vision Pro in many retail environments.
Apple Pay is also now better integrated into iOS 18, with support for enhanced loyalty card syncing, digital receipts, and faster in-app payments.
How to Know If a Store Accepts Apple Pay
Not sure if a store supports Apple Pay? Here are a few quick ways to find out:
- Look for the contactless payment symbol (four curved lines forming a wave)
- Ask the cashier or check the payment terminal screen
- Use Apple Maps: Tap on a store’s location card and scroll to the “Useful to Know” section. If Apple Pay is accepted, it will show up there
List of Stores That Accept Apple Pay (2025)
Below is a categorized list of national chains and services in the U.S. where Apple Pay is accepted as of July 2025. These include physical stores, online apps, and delivery platforms.
Grocery Stores
- Whole Foods Market – Accepts Apple Pay at checkout and self-checkout lanes
- Trader Joe’s – All locations support Apple Pay
- Kroger (select stores) – Some locations now accept Apple Pay as rollout continues
- Aldi – All U.S. stores support contactless payments
- Safeway – Full support for Apple Pay
- Publix – Apple Pay available at registers and self-checkout
- Wegmans – Contactless enabled, including Apple Pay
- Sprouts Farmers Market – Apple Pay accepted chain-wide
- Food Lion – Most locations support NFC payments
- Meijer – Apple Pay works at all checkout lanes
Pharmacies
- CVS Pharmacy – Accepts Apple Pay at in-store terminals and through the CVS app
- Walgreens – Full Apple Pay support, including loyalty integration
- Rite Aid – Most stores accept Apple Pay at POS
- Duane Reade – As part of Walgreens, supports Apple Pay
- Walmart-owned Health Clinics – Some locations with new systems accept Apple Pay
Retail Chains
- Apple Store – Naturally, full support for Apple Pay in-store and online
- Target – Accepted at all checkout lanes and in the Target app
- Best Buy – In-store and app-based purchases supported
- Nike – Use Apple Pay in stores and on the Nike app
- Macy’s – Accepted at checkout and within the Macy’s mobile app
- Dick’s Sporting Goods – Apple Pay available chain-wide
- Lululemon – Accepts Apple Pay in-store and on its website
- Adidas – Apple Pay enabled online and in physical stores
- Sephora – Apple Pay accepted in-store and in-app
- H&M – Most stores and app accept Apple Pay
Restaurants & Fast Food Chains
- McDonald’s – Apple Pay accepted at counter, drive-thru, and kiosk
- Starbucks – Pay in-store, drive-thru, and within the Starbucks app
- Chick-fil-A – Available at most locations and via app
- Panera Bread – In-store and mobile order support
- Subway – Tap to pay at register and through app
- Chipotle – Accepted both in-person and on app orders
- Taco Bell – Apple Pay available across the U.S.
- Dunkin’ – Pay with Apple Pay in-store and in the Dunkin’ app
- Domino’s – App and store support Apple Pay
- Five Guys – Most locations accept contactless payments
Online & App-Based Retailers
- Apple.com – Full support for Apple Pay
- Uber & Uber Eats – Apple Pay available in both apps
- Lyft – Apple Pay accepted for ride payments
- DoorDash – Pay with Apple Pay on iOS devices
- Instacart – Apple Pay accepted in-app
- Etsy App – Many sellers support Apple Pay via Apple’s payment flow
- Airbnb – Pay for stays and experiences via Apple Pay
- Ticketmaster – Apple Pay supported for many event purchases
- Starbucks, Panera, Chick-fil-A apps – All support Apple Pay for orders
Gas Stations & Convenience Stores
- Shell – Apple Pay accepted at the pump
- Chevron – Tap to pay available in many U.S. locations
- ExxonMobil – Pay via the app or contactless terminals
- 7-Eleven – Apple Pay accepted in most stores
- Circle K – Many locations support Apple Pay
- Wawa – Accepted in-store and through the app
- QuikTrip (QT) – Apple Pay enabled
- BP/Amoco – Use Apple Pay in-store and via app
- Speedway – Most locations accept contactless payments
- Love’s Travel Stops – Apple Pay available at select locations
What About the EU?
Apple Pay is also widely accepted across Europe, especially in countries like the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and the Netherlands. In the EU, contactless payment is the norm, so any terminal that accepts contactless cards will generally support Apple Pay as well. However, it’s always good to check for the NFC logo or ask in-store when traveling abroad.
Summary
- Apple Pay works at most major grocery stores, pharmacies, and national retailers.
- It’s supported in restaurants, gas stations, and convenience stores across the U.S..
- Popular apps like Uber, DoorDash, and Etsy support Apple Pay.
- In 2025, iOS 18 has made using Apple Pay even more seamless.
- Use Apple Maps or look for the NFC/contactless symbol to confirm availability.
- In the EU, Apple Pay is broadly accepted where contactless payments are supported.
Conclusion
Apple Pay continues to expand across the U.S. and around the world, making it easier than ever to leave your physical wallet at home. Whether you’re grabbing groceries, picking up a coffee, or shopping online, chances are Apple Pay is ready to use.