Full List of Stores That Accept Apple Pay in 2025

Apple Pay is accepted at most major U.S. retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, and online platforms that support contactless payments. In 2025, acceptance has grown even further, especially with tap-to-pay upgrades and iOS 18 enhancements. Below is a complete list of where you can use it.

Where You Can Use Apple Pay in 2025

As of mid-2025, Apple Pay is widely accepted in the United States, almost anywhere that offers NFC/contactless payment support. Thanks to expanded partnerships and better point-of-sale systems, using Apple Pay is easier than ever. You can tap to pay using your iPhone, Apple Watch, or even your Apple Vision Pro in many retail environments.

Apple Pay is also now better integrated into iOS 18, with support for enhanced loyalty card syncing, digital receipts, and faster in-app payments.

How to Know If a Store Accepts Apple Pay

Not sure if a store supports Apple Pay? Here are a few quick ways to find out:

Look for the contactless payment symbol (four curved lines forming a wave)

(four curved lines forming a wave) Ask the cashier or check the payment terminal screen

or check the payment terminal screen Use Apple Maps: Tap on a store’s location card and scroll to the “Useful to Know” section. If Apple Pay is accepted, it will show up there

List of Stores That Accept Apple Pay (2025)

Below is a categorized list of national chains and services in the U.S. where Apple Pay is accepted as of July 2025. These include physical stores, online apps, and delivery platforms.

Grocery Stores

Whole Foods Market – Accepts Apple Pay at checkout and self-checkout lanes

– Accepts Apple Pay at checkout and self-checkout lanes Trader Joe’s – All locations support Apple Pay

– All locations support Apple Pay Kroger (select stores) – Some locations now accept Apple Pay as rollout continues

– Some locations now accept Apple Pay as rollout continues Aldi – All U.S. stores support contactless payments

– All U.S. stores support contactless payments Safeway – Full support for Apple Pay

– Full support for Apple Pay Publix – Apple Pay available at registers and self-checkout

– Apple Pay available at registers and self-checkout Wegmans – Contactless enabled, including Apple Pay

– Contactless enabled, including Apple Pay Sprouts Farmers Market – Apple Pay accepted chain-wide

– Apple Pay accepted chain-wide Food Lion – Most locations support NFC payments

– Most locations support NFC payments Meijer – Apple Pay works at all checkout lanes

Pharmacies

CVS Pharmacy – Accepts Apple Pay at in-store terminals and through the CVS app

– Accepts Apple Pay at in-store terminals and through the CVS app Walgreens – Full Apple Pay support, including loyalty integration

– Full Apple Pay support, including loyalty integration Rite Aid – Most stores accept Apple Pay at POS

– Most stores accept Apple Pay at POS Duane Reade – As part of Walgreens, supports Apple Pay

– As part of Walgreens, supports Apple Pay Walmart-owned Health Clinics – Some locations with new systems accept Apple Pay

Retail Chains

Apple Store – Naturally, full support for Apple Pay in-store and online

– Naturally, full support for Apple Pay in-store and online Target – Accepted at all checkout lanes and in the Target app

– Accepted at all checkout lanes and in the Target app Best Buy – In-store and app-based purchases supported

– In-store and app-based purchases supported Nike – Use Apple Pay in stores and on the Nike app

– Use Apple Pay in stores and on the Nike app Macy’s – Accepted at checkout and within the Macy’s mobile app

– Accepted at checkout and within the Macy’s mobile app Dick’s Sporting Goods – Apple Pay available chain-wide

– Apple Pay available chain-wide Lululemon – Accepts Apple Pay in-store and on its website

– Accepts Apple Pay in-store and on its website Adidas – Apple Pay enabled online and in physical stores

– Apple Pay enabled online and in physical stores Sephora – Apple Pay accepted in-store and in-app

– Apple Pay accepted in-store and in-app H&M – Most stores and app accept Apple Pay

Restaurants & Fast Food Chains

McDonald’s – Apple Pay accepted at counter, drive-thru, and kiosk

– Apple Pay accepted at counter, drive-thru, and kiosk Starbucks – Pay in-store, drive-thru, and within the Starbucks app

– Pay in-store, drive-thru, and within the Starbucks app Chick-fil-A – Available at most locations and via app

– Available at most locations and via app Panera Bread – In-store and mobile order support

– In-store and mobile order support Subway – Tap to pay at register and through app

– Tap to pay at register and through app Chipotle – Accepted both in-person and on app orders

– Accepted both in-person and on app orders Taco Bell – Apple Pay available across the U.S.

– Apple Pay available across the U.S. Dunkin’ – Pay with Apple Pay in-store and in the Dunkin’ app

– Pay with Apple Pay in-store and in the Dunkin’ app Domino’s – App and store support Apple Pay

– App and store support Apple Pay Five Guys – Most locations accept contactless payments

Online & App-Based Retailers

Apple.com – Full support for Apple Pay

– Full support for Apple Pay Uber & Uber Eats – Apple Pay available in both apps

– Apple Pay available in both apps Lyft – Apple Pay accepted for ride payments

– Apple Pay accepted for ride payments DoorDash – Pay with Apple Pay on iOS devices

– Pay with Apple Pay on iOS devices Instacart – Apple Pay accepted in-app

– Apple Pay accepted in-app Etsy App – Many sellers support Apple Pay via Apple’s payment flow

– Many sellers support Apple Pay via Apple’s payment flow Airbnb – Pay for stays and experiences via Apple Pay

– Pay for stays and experiences via Apple Pay Ticketmaster – Apple Pay supported for many event purchases

– Apple Pay supported for many event purchases Starbucks, Panera, Chick-fil-A apps – All support Apple Pay for orders

Gas Stations & Convenience Stores

Shell – Apple Pay accepted at the pump

– Apple Pay accepted at the pump Chevron – Tap to pay available in many U.S. locations

– Tap to pay available in many U.S. locations ExxonMobil – Pay via the app or contactless terminals

– Pay via the app or contactless terminals 7-Eleven – Apple Pay accepted in most stores

– Apple Pay accepted in most stores Circle K – Many locations support Apple Pay

– Many locations support Apple Pay Wawa – Accepted in-store and through the app

– Accepted in-store and through the app QuikTrip (QT) – Apple Pay enabled

– Apple Pay enabled BP/Amoco – Use Apple Pay in-store and via app

– Use Apple Pay in-store and via app Speedway – Most locations accept contactless payments

– Most locations accept contactless payments Love’s Travel Stops – Apple Pay available at select locations

What About the EU?

Apple Pay is also widely accepted across Europe, especially in countries like the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and the Netherlands. In the EU, contactless payment is the norm, so any terminal that accepts contactless cards will generally support Apple Pay as well. However, it’s always good to check for the NFC logo or ask in-store when traveling abroad.

Summary

Apple Pay works at most major grocery stores, pharmacies, and national retailers. It’s supported in restaurants, gas stations, and convenience stores across the U.S.. Popular apps like Uber, DoorDash, and Etsy support Apple Pay. In 2025, iOS 18 has made using Apple Pay even more seamless. Use Apple Maps or look for the NFC/contactless symbol to confirm availability. In the EU, Apple Pay is broadly accepted where contactless payments are supported.

Conclusion

Apple Pay continues to expand across the U.S. and around the world, making it easier than ever to leave your physical wallet at home. Whether you’re grabbing groceries, picking up a coffee, or shopping online, chances are Apple Pay is ready to use.