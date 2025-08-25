How Big is an iPhone 16 [Size, Weight & Comparison]

If you are considering buying the iPhone 16, you must be wondering: How big is an iPhone 16?

Knowing the exact dimensions, weight, and how it compares with other models helps you decide whether it fits your needs.

This guide explains the size of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, compares them with previous iPhones and competitors, and provides practical tips to understand what those measurements mean in daily use!

How big is the iPhone 16: The exact dimensions and weight

Model Height (in / mm) Width (in / mm) Depth (in / mm) Weight (g) iPhone 16 5.81 / 147.6 2.82 / 71.6 0.31 / 7.8 170 iPhone 16 Plus 6.33 / 160.9 3.06 / 77.8 0.31 / 7.8 199 iPhone 16 Pro 5.81 / 147.6 2.82 / 71.6 0.32 / 8.3 194 iPhone 16 Pro Max 6.42 / 163.2 3.06 / 77.8 0.32 / 8.3 227

Both iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have the same thickness of 7.8 mm, but the Plus version is taller, wider, and heavier because of the larger display and battery. A similar pattern can be witnessed with iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 vs other smartphone models

The table below shows how the iPhone 16 stacks up against its predecessors, the Pro Max version, and a popular Samsung competitor:

Model Height (in / mm) Width (in / mm) Depth (in / mm) Weight (g) iPhone 16 5.81 / 147.6 2.82 / 71.6 0.31 / 7.8 170 iPhone 13 5.78 / 146.7 2.82 / 71.5 0.30 / 7.65 174 iPhone 14 5.78 / 146.7 2.82 / 71.5 0.31 / 7.8 172 iPhone 15 5.81 / 147.6 2.82 / 71.6 0.31 / 7.8 171 Samsung Galaxy S25 6.23 / 158.2 2.98 / 75.7 0.23 / 5.8 163 OnePlus 11 5G 6.42 / 163.1 2.92 / 74.1 0.34 / 8.53 205

You can see:

The iPhone 16 maintains similar dimensions to the iPhone 13 and 14, with slight variations in depth and weight.

The iPhone 16 has nearly the same size as the iPhone 15.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 is slimmer and lighter, although it has more height.

While similar in height to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, One Plus 11 5G is wider and thicker, contributing to a heavier weight.

Additional information about iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

When checking size, it is also important to look at display dimensions and design features.

1. Display sizes

iPhone 16: 6.1-inch OLED, 2556 × 1179 resolution

iPhone 16 Plus: 6.7-inch OLED, 2796 × 1290 resolution

2. Build and comfort

Both models have flat edges and rounded corners, making them comfortable to hold.

The iPhone 16 is better for one-handed use, while the Plus is more suitable for two-handed use or larger pockets.

3. Durability

Both models are IP68 certified for water and dust resistance (up to 6 meters for 30 minutes).

Tips for understanding iPhone 16 size

Compare the dimensions with your current phone before upgrading.

If you prefer one-handed use, the standard iPhone 16 is the safer choice.

If you watch a lot of videos or play games, the larger Plus screen may be worth the extra weight.

Check pocket size and grip comfort with a case, since cases add bulk.

Read iPhone 16 reviews before making the final purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the iPhone 16 thicker than the previous model? No. It has the same thickness as the iPhone 15, at 7.8 mm. Does the size affect battery life? Yes. The larger iPhone 16 Plus has more internal space, so it houses a bigger battery and lasts longer than the standard version. Is the iPhone 16 heavy for everyday use? At 170 g, the iPhone 16 is within the typical range for smartphones of this size. It is slightly lighter than the Plus and much lighter than the Pro Max. Will the iPhone 16 fit in most cases made for the iPhone 15? Yes. Since the dimensions are nearly identical, many iPhone 15 cases will fit, though Apple and third-party brands often release dedicated iPhone 16 cases.

Summary

The iPhone 16 measures 5.81 × 2.82 × 0.31 inches and weighs 170 g. The iPhone 16 Plus is larger at 6.33 × 3.06 × 0.31 inches and weighs 199 g. The dimensions are almost the same as the iPhone 15. The Pro Max is the largest and heaviest in the lineup. Compared to the Samsung Galaxy S25, the iPhone 16 is thicker and heavier but offers a sturdy feel.

Conclusion

The iPhone 16 comes in two sizes that cover different user needs. The standard version is compact and comfortable for one-handed use, while the Plus version offers a larger display and longer battery life. By looking at the tables and comparisons above, you can easily decide which model suits you best.

Before you leave, find out everything about the latest iPhones!