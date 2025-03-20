How to Download Tachiyomi Reader on iOS?

Tachiyomi is an open-source manga reader for Android and PC that lets you download manga for offline reading. Given its popularity, many of you might be wondering if you can download Tachiyomi Reader on iOS. Here’s everything you need to know about downloading the popular manga reader on your iPhone.

Can You Download Tachiyomi Reader on iOS?

Unfortunately, Tachiyomi Reader is not available on iOS. Even though the app’s developers were actively working on an iOS port of the app, it’s now been abandoned. According to Tachiyomi’s GitHub page, the developers had to stop working on the app in January 2024 after they received a cease and desist letter from a South Korean company, Kakao Entertainment. It demanded all forks of the app to be taken down.

If you have already downloaded Tachiyomi on your Android device or PC, it should continue to function for you for the time being. However, it will not receive any software updates, and the extensions will lose support. If a video or website claims that you can sideload Tachiyomi on your iPhone, it’s probably fake.

What Can You Use Instead of Tachiyomi?

While you can’t download Tachiyomi on iPhones, there are several alternatives that offer similar features. After scouring various manga subreddits, I found Tachimanga to be a suitable alternative. It’s available for free on the App Store and works with Tachiyomi’s existing repository, so you can easily find your favorite manga series. If you can’t find something, you can easily import an epub or cbz file using the Files app.