I Tried Dual Displays on the M4 MacBook Air, Here’s How It Went

Looking to have a dual display with your MacBook Air M4? Fortunately, Apple has your needs covered. I tested the capabilities of the device’s external display options, and overall, I was highly impressed with the offerings of this machine. For anyone who has an interest in extending their display or is simply learning more as they shop for a new device, continue reading below to get my thoughts on going larger with the MacBook Air M4.

Opening the Gates: Multiple Displays and the MacBook Air

Since its release in March 2025, the M4 MacBook Air has been making waves across the internet for its frugal pricing and phenomenal specs. Along with the glorious power of the M4 chipset, Apple fans have been salivating over the stellar battery life and the beautiful Liquid Retina display. Capable of processing one billion colors, the 13.6- or 15.3-inch LED backlit display looks incredible, and you can further expand your setup thanks to the MacBook’s support for external monitors.

Photo Credit: Apple

As folks on Reddit note, this is a first for the Air series, or the Air series, as you no longer need to keep the laptop lid closed while using external displays. Along with the support of full native resolution of the primary display for your MacBook, the device also supports up to two additional monitors. These can include monitors with resolutions up to 6K at 60Hz. Furthermore, the MacBook Air also includes Thunderbolt 4 digital video output and support for USB-C output for native DisplayPort 1.4.

While all of this sounds good in writing, how does it actually perform? After acquiring a second monitor, let me tell you my experience.

Testing a Dual-Monitor Setup with the MacBook Air

Personally, I’ve never been a big fan of having an extended display with my laptop. I go with a MacBook because I love the portability of it, and getting to work from anywhere is something I really enjoy. I also don’t really have a desk that supports the space necessary for dual monitors, which creates its own set of problems.

However, thanks to the power of the M4 chipset, users have a large variety of options when it comes to modifying and extending their display, including using an iPad as a secondary display. Whether you’re looking to simply extend the built-in one or transform your laptop into a compact yet powerful desktop setup, the MacBook Air will cover your needs however you see fit.

Since the MacBook has only two USB-C ports, you will need an additional peripheral to connect a monitor should it not feature that type of connection. For this test, I was using an HP E223 monitor that I borrowed from a family member (Thanks, mom!), and I found this USB-C to HDMI cable for around $10 on Amazon. While there are other options, I wanted something simple for this test.

After acquiring the cable, the setup was incredibly easy. All I needed to do was plug the monitor into a power source and then directly into one of my MacBook’s USB-C slots. From there, the external display instantly lit up, providing me with a wealth of screen real estate.

If you plan on consistently using multiple displays, you will likely want to consider a USB-C hub or some other peripheral that will prevent you from using all of your USB-C ports on monitors. Outside of this small hiccup, however, the MacBook Air took to an external display like a duck to water

Staying Connected: Navigating Your Display Settings

Once you’ve established a connection, changing your monitor settings is as simple as navigating to System Settings > Displays from the Menu Bar. From here, you’ll have a variety of options at your disposal to customize your displays as you see fit.

Navigating to this menu, you’ll see the typical settings for your built-in display, including brightness adjustment, color profiles, and more. However, once you successfully connect your monitor/s, you should see them appear within the Display settings menu. Clicking one of them will then bring up the settings for the monitor.

Along with being able to choose how you arrange them, you can also choose how you use your extended monitor, which includes using it as the primary display, an extended display, or mirroring the built-in display. You can also change the resolution, color profile, refresh rate, and rotation, while advanced options will provide you with options for your iPad or additional Macs. Basically, you should have plenty of options for setting up your displays as you see fit, and accessing these settings is incredibly simple.

The Final Word: Can the MacBook Air M4 Support Multiple Displays?

While you will likely need to find a peripheral that works best for you, adding multiple displays to the MacBook Air M4 really couldn’t be easier. While it’s unlikely you’ll want to use these displays for a 24-hour hardcore gaming session, so long as you keep the device cool, it should have no problem handling your workloads.

For anyone looking to increase their work productivity or even have a dedicated screen for stats and information, the MacBook Air M4 makes having multiple external monitors a breeze, and the specifics of the M4 have only made this process even better. Whether you’re just trying secondary displays for the first time or have crafted the ultimate production workstation, the MacBook Air makes expanding your desktop incredibly easy.