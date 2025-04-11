I Wish Apple Fixed These 5 Lingering Issues in iOS 19

iOS 19 is set to launch this fall with a revamped glass-like design and a host of AI features. While it would be great to take the iOS 19 beta for a run to test the new add-ons, the lingering issues may dampen the excitement. So, the biggest question remains: will the upcoming iOS version be free of the age-old quirks?

If you’re an avid iPhone user, chances are you may have come across quite a few pet peeves and wondered why Apple is carrying them forward, year after year. Here are the five frustrating issues that I’d want Apple to sort out in iOS 19.

1. Straightforward Way to Set Any Song as iPhone Ringtone

Although iOS has come a long way in terms of feature set and customization, the ability to set any song as iPhone ringtone has been missing for ages. Granted, you can use Apple’s Garageband app to circumvent this shortcoming. However, it’s a rather tedious affair, that no one wants to deal with.

Wouldn’t it be nice if Apple offered a native way to set any song as your default ringtone? I think most folks would love to see this feature.

Instead of locking this functionality for Apple Music, Apple should allow third-party music apps like Spotify to take advantage of it as well. Yeah, that would be the cherry on the cake!

2. A Better Way to Disable Deep Fusion

Don’t get me wrong. Deep Fusion is Apple’s top-notch image processor designed to let you snap pro-grade shots. As and when the built-in image processor detects low-lit or challenging lighting conditions, it gets into action automatically to deliver higher-quality shots.

For all being so efficient, Deep Fusion fails to do justice to images on quite a few occasions. At times, it overexposes your images. At other times, it oversaturates your shots, making them look unnatural.

Since Apple doesn’t offer a direct way to disable the Deep Fusion, you have to take the roundabout ways to take control of it. For photography enthusiasts, a quick Deep Fusion toggle could be a notable addition.

3. StandBy Mode Without Cable Clutter

Right from day one, I have found StandBy mode a noteworthy feature. Turning the large iPhone’s screen into a fully customizable digital clock has always appealed to my taste.

Nonetheless, its must-have requirement to keep the device plugged into a power source tends to irk me no end. For a change, it would be cool if iOS 19 offered a way to trigger the iPhone StandBy mode without the cable clutter.

4. More Customizable Low Power Mode

Apple introduced the “Low Power Mode” in iOS 9 to help extend the iPhone’s battery life by pausing background activities like mail fetch and downloads. Despite being available for almost 10 years, the power-saving mode hasn’t seen any improvement at all – which is extremely disappointing.

Personally, I’d like to customize the Low Power Mode to activate it at the desired percentage and keep it enabled on my own terms. Besides, having the flexibility to control its impact would be worth consideration.

For instance, you could tweak the Low Power Mode setting to pause the downloads but keep the mail fetch unaffected.

5. Switch Ambient Music Playlists

Ambient Music has just landed with the roll-out of iOS 18.4. As much as I’m fond of this latest addition, there is one subtle adjustment I’d want to see in it – come iOS 19.

If you have tried your hands on the Ambient Music, you’d know how confusing it is to switch the playlists. Instead of invoking the Control Center editing mode > hitting the Ambient Music icon > getting into a specific playlist to choose the preferred one, it should adopt the long-press gesture.

Simply, long-press the music icon to access the menu of your playlists and choose the desired one. Since Focus Mode has been using this style for a long time, it shouldn’t be a big deal for Apple to replicate it.

And that wraps up this article! I’m sure most of these quirks resonate with your taste as well. So, feel free to share your feedback and the sort of features you’d like to see in iOS 19.