iOS 18.5 Beta 1 New Features: A Breakdown of the Latest Update

Today I'm looking at some of the top features available within iOS 18: from Siri integrations to RCS messaging, let's see what Apple offers.

Apple has released the first beta of the upcoming iOS 18.5 update for developers to test. Since iOS 19 is just a couple of months away, work on iOS 18 is slowing down, and this update includes only a few minor features. Here’s what’s new so far, but know that Apple may introduce additional features in future betas.

In iOS 18.5, you can quickly toggle Contact Photos on and off in the Mail app by tapping the three dots icon in the upper right corner. You’ll also find an option to disable Group By Sender directly from the same menu.

Previously, in iOS 18.4, these settings were hidden in the Mail section of the Settings app, making them harder to access. Now, if you prefer the pre-iOS 18 Mail layout, you can adjust these options more easily.

If you still want to access them through the Settings app, you can still do so.

2. New Banner for AppleCare Coverage

A new AppleCare coverage banner now appears in your Settings app. To access it, go to Settings > General > AppleCare & Warranty. Tap the link to learn more about your coverage details. This update also lets you manage your AppleCare plan. Just go to your Apple Account, select a device from the list, and make any necessary changes.