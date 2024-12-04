iOS 18 Letdowns: 7 Features Apple Won’t Be Giving You in 2024!

Apple caused a stir with the WWDC24. It introduced a suite of innovative functions poised to reshape the tech landscape. From the all-new Apple Intelligence to a revamped Siri, the announcements set fans and critics abuzz. But as 2024 comes to a close, it’s becoming clear that not everything Apple won’t be giving you everything it promised. Despite all the hype, there are several notable omissions.

Apple’s lofty promises can make it easy to forget what was originally on the table. Let’s jog your memory. These are some iOS 18 enhancements that Apple postponed rolling out.

1. Apple Intelligence

Apple’s boldest move in 2024 was arguably its leap into AI. It announced a partnership with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT into the Apple ecosystem, plus it revealed its own AI model: Apple Intelligence.

The company positioned it as a transformative milestone. AI was set to elevate everything from Siri’s functionality to system-wide smart tools. Yet, despite the fanfare, Apple Intelligence hit several roadblocks. Users were left with high expectations but staggered deliveries.

The first set of Apple Intelligence features arrived with iOS 18.1. As of writing, you can access writing tools, Photos cleanup, and notification summaries. However, key LLM and NLP functions are yet to come. Apple plans to roll these out in batches, with global availability predicted by iOS 18.4 or beyond. For now, users outside select regions are left waiting.

2. On-Demand Semantic Index on Siri

With LLM and NLP, an AI-driven Siri is expected to process commands with deeper context and deliver more nuanced responses. Theoretically, it could interpret on-screen elements and link them with your data. You could ask it to analyze your messages and offer actionable insights. Unfortunately, this level of AI integration hasn’t made its way to Siri yet. It’s honestly disappointing considering Apple’s strong emphasis on the on-demand semantic index.

Imagine receiving a text about meeting at a restaurant. With AI, you could ask Siri for the location, contact number, or booking instructions without exiting the Messages app. Hopefully, Apple will debut this feature with the next wave of Apple Intelligence updates.

3. HomeKit Support for Robot Vacuums

AI-driven HomeKit features make it seem like a fully automated smart home is within reach. A notable development is the support for robot vacuums. Imagine telling Siri to start cleaning while you’re leaving the house, or automating it as part of a “Goodnight” scene. Apple pitched this as a way to centralize smart home control, but the feature didn’t make the iOS 18 release. It’s now postponed until 2025.

This delay feels especially glaring because Google Home already offers robust robot vacuum controls. Without HomeKit support, Apple’s smart home ecosystem feels incomplete, especially for users who’ve invested in multiple HomeKit devices.

4. End-to-End Encryption for RCS Messaging

Apple’s addition of RCS (Rich Communication Services) was a long-awaited upgrade for messaging with Android users. You can now send higher-quality media assets and see read receipts in conversations. However, there’s one major drawback—Apple’s implementation lacks end-to-end encryption. It’s a basic security standard already included in Google’s RCS rollout.

Without encryption, conversations between iPhones and Android devices are vulnerable to interception. This delay is especially disappointing, given Apple’s reputation for prioritizing privacy. You might still fall back on fully encrypted platforms like WhatsApp or Signal if you often discuss confidential topics.

5. Theft Detection Lock

Many flagship Android models use Theft Detection Lock for device security. It detects unusual movements, like someone snatching your phone, through AI-driven sensors. You’ll get real-time alerts on warnings. It’s a proactive, effective way to deter theft, but it never made it to iOS 18.

For now, iPhone users are left relying on Activation Lock and Find My. While these features are useful, they only kick in after the damage is done. Other devices with similar theft-detection measures have already raised the bar.

6. Image Playground Sketch Style

Credit: Apple

Apple definitely took its sweet time releasing Image Playground. Not only did it come months after the announcement, but it also lacked several critical features. Take Sketch style as an example. This minimalist, hand-drawn aesthetic was supposed to bring a unique charm to the tool, but surprisingly, it didn’t come with the first set of tools.

That said, it’s too early to diss on Image Playground. It’s a newly released platform with plenty of room for improvement, expect a better UI in the coming iterations.

7. New Emojis

New emojis are always exciting. Sure, Genmojis are impressive, but they don’t beat the unique charm of the visual classics. Do you remember how funny it was finding the middle finger emoji the first time? This year’s lineup promised inclusive skin tones, cultural symbols, and quirky additions like bubble tea variations. Yet, many of these emojis are missing from iOS 18, leaving users with an incomplete set.

Apple’s delay feels odd, especially since emoji updates typically synchronize with Unicode releases. For now, users will have to wait for a future update to unlock the full roster.

