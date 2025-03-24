iOS 19’s Redesign Won’t Matter If Your iPhone Battery Dies by Lunch

iOS 19 is finally fixing the iPhone’s battery drain issue! Or at least, that’s what I wish I could say. Every new update promises improved efficiency, but the reality is that battery life still takes a hit. What’s more, recent iOS versions seem to need even more resources because of Apple Intelligence and the revamped Siri.

And with iOS 19 shaping up to pack even more powerful features, we’re bracing for the same story: a phone that dies before lunch. So before we get excited about redesigns and smarter tools, let’s talk about the one fix that actually matters.

Why Battery Life Still Sucks in 2025

Just to clarify—I don’t think the iPhone’s battery performance is getting worse. The real issue is that it can’t keep up with the resource demands of Apple’s new AI-driven features. Sure, the latest A-series chips are technically more efficient, but those gains get eaten up fast by everything running under the hood.

On-Device AI Workload

Apple Intelligence runs directly on the iPhone’s Neural Engine and CPU. While this setup supports privacy, it also shifts all the computational load (i.e., image generation, summarization, or context analysis) onto your local hardware. And no, they aren’t exactly lightweight tasks. Even when idle, the system preloads models and keeps background processes semi-active for responsiveness.

RAM Compression and Multitasking Behaviors

To make multitasking more efficient, iOS uses RAM compression (especially on 6GB+ models). This lets apps stay active longer, but compressed memory still draws power. Instead of suspending apps entirely, iOS keeps them in a semi-active state. Useful for performance but bad for idle battery drain.

Display Drivers and 120Hz Refresh Rates

ProMotion displays on iPhones can technically scale from 10Hz to 120Hz, but not all apps and system-level animations utilize adaptive refresh. Certain UIs stay at higher frame rates unnecessarily (e.g., scrolling through widgets or opening Control Center), and third-party apps may lock refresh rates at inefficient levels.

AI Photo and Video Analysis in Photos App

The Photos app got a major overhaul during the last major update. It scans faces, categorizes objects, syncs across devices, and creates Memories with Apple Intelligence. Every time you charge your iPhone overnight, the machine learning algorithms spin up. The process happens regularly as you take new photos.

Constant Location Micro-Checks

Even if you deny apps access to your location, iOS still uses geofencing and micro-location services (like Find My, Siri Suggestions, and even Weather widgets). These rely on frequent pinging of GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, even in Low Power Mode.

What Battery-Saving Functions Actually Work Right Now

Of course, I’m not just writing a hit piece on the iPhone’s battery life. Apple has also done a few things right over the years. Here are some power-efficiency functions that deserve a shout-out.

Turn Off Background App Refresh

Background App Refresh lets apps update data even when you’re not using them. Sounds useful, until it starts draining your battery in the background. Disabling it prevents unnecessary fetches and keeps your CPU from constantly waking.

Disable Live Activities

Credit: Apple

Live Activities are great for tracking deliveries or sports scores, but they also hog resources. They constantly update in real-time and keep your screen and system on alert. If you don’t use them often, I suggest turning them off to reduce power-hungry background processes.

Switch to Dark Mode

Dark Mode is far more efficient on OLED screens. Pixels in black areas are essentially turned off to reduce power draw at the display level. If you’re on an iPhone with an OLED screen, this one tweak makes a tangible difference.

Limit Location Services

Your GPS doesn’t need to be running 24/7. Apps that track location in the background drain both battery and data. Go into Settings > Privacy > Location Services and set most apps to While Using.

Turn Off Push Email

Push email checks for updates constantly. If your inbox isn’t mission-critical, switch to Fetch on a manual or timed basis. It reduces the frequency your iPhone checks for new mail and cuts down on background data pulls.

Stop Unnecessary Notifications

Every time a notification lights up your screen, it costs energy. Worse, some apps trigger haptic feedback or sound. Disabling non-essential notifications saves battery and keeps distractions to a minimum.

Can iOS 19 Finally Put an End to iPhone’s Battery Issues?

At this point, I don’t think Apple can do much to silence critics. There will always be complaints about battery life. What devs can do, however, is focus on optimizing how Apple Intelligence and background processes run, especially on older iPhones. With iOS 18 still evolving, we might see incremental improvements as Apple fine-tunes these features ahead of iOS 19.

In the meantime, you can follow practical tips to maintain 100% iPhone battery health like doing charge cycles and using MFi-certified accessories.