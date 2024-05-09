Top iPad Pro M4 Case for Style and Durability

The M4 iPad Pro is Apple’s thinnest gadget to date, making it even easier to use and carry around places. However, you’ll also want to prevent accidental damage (e.g., dings, dents, and scratches) by getting yourself a sturdy case. Apple has released its own set, but you’ll find plenty of others if you want to look elsewhere.

To help you make a smart, informed purchase, I’ll show you eight of the best options on the market.

Image Credit: Apple

Apple’s Smart Folio cases have foldable features that let you choose how you want to display your iPad. They’re also handy if you use your device more with a Magic Keyboard. You can purchase cases for the 13-inch tablet, and you can pick from three colors:

Black

White

Denim

You can wake your iPad by simply opening the case. When you put the cover back on, your device will go back to sleep. Buy it from your local Apple Store or online; the retail price is $99.95.

Image Credit: CHESONA

If you want to use your iPad Pro more like a computer, this dock keyboard case by CHESONA might be perfect for you. The plug-and-play feature means that you can use the keyboard wherever you are, and you also get USB ports to connect external devices to your iPad. If you want to get more storage on your iPad, this could save you from needing to store all of your files and folders locally on your tablet.

The CHESONA dock keyboard case also features backlighting for your keyboard and a HDMI cable to pair your iPad with a bigger screen. With this in mind, you may want to use your iPad as an external monitor for your computer or vice versa.

This keyboard case is available 11 and 13-inch iPads. Prices range from $109.99 – $129.99.

Image Credit: Apple

Otterbox’s Statement Series is a robust case that’ll keep your iPad protected in the event of a fall or liquid spillage. It isn’t as flexible as Apple’s Smart Folio range, but you can still set your iPad upright if you need the screen for work or you want to watch something.

The Otterbox Statement Series case has a holder for your Apple Pencil, and it’s worth comparing the Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB-C if you’d like to get one for your device. If you choose this cover for your iPad, you can pick from blue and gray.

The retail price for this accessory is $99.95.

Image Credit: Spec

Speck offers a more affordable alternative to the OtterBox Statement Series, but it doesn’t compromise on quality. The company claims that the case can protect your iPad if you drop it from up to four feet high, and like the Statement Series, you can turn your iPad upright if you need to.

One of the Speck Balance’s most interesting features is the retracting camera shield. Having used covers that are better taken off my iPad in the past when taking pictures, this will inevitably minimize the fuss involved for users.

The case comes with a one-year warranty, and Speck also claims that the Microban protection will limit unpleasant smells and stains. It’s available in black or magenta, costing $49.99 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $64.99 for the 13-inch version.

Image Credit: Paperlike

Paperlike has some of the most aesthetically pleasing iPad cases on the market, and at the time of writing on May 9th, 2024, you can pre-order its classic folio case for the 11 and 13-inch 2024 iPad Pro models. The charcoal-colored case is fully foldable and magnetically keeps your iPad sealed when not in use. It also supports two tilt positions for work (and yes, by the way, your iPad Pro absolutely can replace your computer).

Paperlike’s folio case is also sustainable; its lining is made of 100% recycled microfiber. The rest of the case is made of polyester. If you want to buy this cover for your iPad Pro, it costs $69.99 for both versions.

Image Credit: ESR

ESR has an extensive selection of cases for the 2024 iPad Pro, and its Rebound magnetic keyboard is great if you want to protect your iPad while getting a cheaper alternative to Magic Keyboard. You can get several bundles that include screen protectors, too.

Choose whether you want your keyboard to be in a US or UK layout (13-inch models only), and keep your Apple Pencil in the same place thanks to magnetic support. With the case’s keyboard, you can use the trackpad for a handful of gestures like scrolling and clicking. If you don’t want the keyboard, you also get a detachable black case to ensure that your tablet is protected at all times.

The ESR Rebound case’s retail price is $149.99 for the 13-inch iPad Pro and $138.99 for the 11-inch version.

Image Credit: ESR

If you don’t want a keyboard, you can always get the ESR Classic Hybrid case. It’s transparent and features a camera guard. The case is designed to protect your iPad against falls, and you can choose hybrid cases for black and white iPad Pros.

The Classic Hybrid case is an affordable form of protection, costing $21.99 for the 13-inch iPad Pro and $17.99 for the 11-inch version. Screen Protector bundles are available for $41.99 and $36.99 respectively.

NOTE This case isn’t foldable, so you should look at the alternatives on this list if you’re specifically looking for a foldable option.

Image Credits: OtterBox

If you’re more concerned about protection than aesthetics, the OtterBox Defender Series is worth checking out. The case has a nice add-on that lets you put it upright if needed, and it’s available in black.

The case costs $89.95 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $129.95 for the 13-inch edition.

There are already plenty of great cases for the M4 iPad Pro, and more third parties will likely launch dedicated protection for these devices. Whether you just want a protective cover or you’d like to also get a keyboard, the options on this list are well worth checking out. Don’t sacrifice quality, but think about whether you also want your case to look stylish.