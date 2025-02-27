Is Daily Wallpaper the Best iPhone Wallpaper App? 

Your iPhone is a reflection of your personality and the right wallpaper makes a world of difference. The best wallpaper apps make it easy to access amazing images and change your Home screen or Lock screen wallpaper.

One of the most popular apps is Daily Wallpaper, which offers free access to stunning 4K photos across a wide range of categories such as nature, art, travel, and more.

But sometimes, one app is just not enough. So I’ve found some great alternatives, too, that are must-haves if you’re a fan of high-quality wallpapers.

5 Best iPhone Wallpaper Apps

There’s no denying that Daily Wallpaper is the best iPhone wallpaper app considering how it’s frequently updated with great new images for your Home screen or Lock screen.

It currently boasts over 4,000 stunning, high-quality photos of nature, animals, and even AI-generated art. Yes, this app has leveraged OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 to offer you unique wallpapers fitting every theme imaginable, from space to sports to travel, dreamscapes, and more.

This is a must-have app if you like to enjoy new high-res wallpapers every day to keep your screen looking fresh and unique.

True to its name, this wallpaper app is quite crafty! It features beautiful original artwork for your screen that’s a delight to look at. The app publishes a new wallpaper every hour, so you’ll never run out of options!

There are tons of categories to browse, from abstract patterns, animals, and anime, to love, music, nature, special occasions, and so much more. Moreover, this app curates images according to different iPhone screen sizes to ensure that each wallpaper perfectly accentuates your display.

If you’re an artist or photographer yourself, here’s the best iPhone wallpaper app for you. You can submit your own pieces to be included in the exquisite Backdrops library. This adds an element of community and you can appreciate other creators’ work. You can also opt to spotlight your work through the wall of the day feature.

As for the selection of wallpapers, it’s, of course, top-notch. Browse a variety of styles such as minimalist, aesthetics, patterns, scenery, outer space, earth views, dark AMOLED-friendly walls, and much more. You can save all your favorite images and sign in to sync your collection across multiple devices.

If you love live wallpapers, this app is worth checking out. It’s one of the few apps that has high-quality live wallpapers that actually work. You can also get backgrounds for Depth Effect, Shuffle Mode, and all the different Focus modes you use. It also has some cool Dual wallpapers for a unique look.

The image library is massive, with something for every taste. Moreover, the images are not overly stylized, lending a classy and elegant look. While a lot of the content is free to access, you’ll need a premium subscription for full access.

This app is perfect if you enjoy Depth Effect wallpapers on your iPhone Lock screen. It offers a huge library of stunning 4K lock screen wallpapers. It makes it easy to quickly change your device’s visual theme to suit your mood.

The collection has everything from art and nature to celebrity portraits, travel inspiration, and more. You don’t need to look any further for Depth wallpapers that work perfectly in different aspect ratios according to your device. The only downside is that you need to pay to make the most of it. It costs $19.99 for lifetime access.

If you want to get more creative with your wallpapers, check out how to set a video as your wallpaper on iPhone.