Is an iTunes Match Subscription Still Worth It in 2025?

As streaming services dominate the music landscape, Apple’s iTunes Match remains a niche offering for users who prioritize ownership and cross-device access to personal music libraries. For those unfamiliar with what iTunes Match is, it’s a $24.99-per-year service that scans your music collection, matches tracks to the iTunes Store, and uploads unmatched songs to iCloud. This article explores who benefits most from iTunes Match, how it compares to Apple Music, and whether it’s still worth subscribing in 2025.

Who Benefits Most from iTunes Match?

iTunes Match is designed for users who want cloud access to their own music—not music streamed from Apple’s catalog. It enables streaming and downloading of matched and uploaded songs on any Apple device using the same Apple ID, all without DRM restrictions.

You Own a Large Personal Music Library

If you’ve spent years curating a collection from CDs, independent sources, or live recordings, iTunes Match ensures your library is accessible across devices. Unlike Apple Music, which adds DRM to downloaded tracks, iTunes Match keeps your files DRM-free—ideal for users who want full control over their music.

For users who prefer owning music over streaming, iTunes Match is a lightweight alternative. It doesn’t offer access to Apple’s full catalog, but it does allow you to store up to 100,000 songs in iCloud. If you’re uninterested in curated playlists or algorithm-driven suggestions, this service may be a better fit.

You Want to Avoid DRM Restrictions

Apple Music adds DRM to downloaded tracks, meaning you lose access if your subscription lapses. With iTunes Match, your matched and uploaded songs remain playable even after cancellation. This makes it ideal for users who want long-term access to their music without strings attached.

You’ve Experienced Playback Issues with Apple Music

Some users report issues such as songs not playing or disappearing from their libraries. If you’ve encountered problems like when Apple Music is not playing songs, iTunes Match offers a more stable solution for managing your own files.

You’re Transitioning Between Platforms

If you’re moving from Spotify or another service, you can transfer music from Spotify to Apple Music and then use iTunes Match to store your new library in iCloud. This ensures your music remains accessible even if you switch devices or platforms.

FAQ

Does iTunes Match include Apple Music features? No. iTunes Match only syncs your personal library. It does not include streaming access to Apple’s catalog. Can I use iTunes Match and Apple Music together? Yes, but it may be redundant. Apple Music includes many of iTunes Match’s features, such as cloud syncing. Is iTunes Match available on Windows? Yes. You can subscribe and manage your library using iTunes for Windows. How many songs can I store with iTunes Match? Up to 100,000 songs, excluding purchases from the iTunes Store.

Final Verdict: Is iTunes Match Right for You?

For users who value ownership and control over their music, iTunes Match remains a worthwhile subscription in 2025. It’s especially useful for those with large personal libraries, those avoiding DRM, or those who prefer a non-streaming solution. You can also access your Apple Music Replay playlist if you’re already using Apple Music and want a year-in-review of your listening habits.