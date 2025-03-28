More Than Recipes: 5 Best Apps for Foodies on iOS

There’s no denying that technology plays a major role in your life, even when it comes to food. Whether you want to lose weight, eat healthier, or explore new recipes, there’s an app for that. I’ve put together a list of my top 5 apps, including some that aren’t strictly recipe-related but have helped me stay organized, learn new things, and even save time and money.

1. Fridgely

Image Source: App Store

Being mindful of food’s shelf life is key to reducing waste, and Fridgely helps you do just that. After grocery shopping, you can scan barcodes or your receipts to upload your purchases. The app then alerts you when food is about to expire and suggests recipes using those ingredients.

At first, you might feel excited about the organization Fridgely promises. The interface is simple: you assign items to the fridge, shelf, or cupboard, and the app logs their use-by dates. However, you may notice occasional errors in tracking expiration dates.

The recipe selection is impressive. When you scan a receipt, the app generates a mix of sweet and savory meal ideas. I like how you can scan one whole receipt instead of individual barcodes. While checking the app regularly takes effort, it reinforces the habit of using food before it spoils.

2. Supercook

Image Source: App Store

SuperCook is one of the best apps for creating recipes based on the ingredients you have on hand. It helps you reduce food waste while still enjoying delicious meals. You can access it through both a website and an app, so choose whichever works best for you.

The interface is easy to navigate, and the powerful search function updates recipe suggestions as you enter ingredients. You can start by selecting ingredients from different categories (like meat, seasoning, and dairy) then add more as you go. To refine your search, choose the type of meal you want to make, such as soups, salads, or casseroles. You can even filter by cuisine and highlight a star ingredient.

3. Flashfood

Image Source: App Store

Launched in the mid-2010s, Flashfood helps you fight food waste by connecting with grocery stores and restaurants to offer huge discounts on items nearing their best-by date.

Flashfood’s founder, Josh Domingues, became interested in food waste after his sister, a chef at a catering event, was devastated about having to throw away $4,000 worth of perfectly good food. That led him to research the connection between food waste and greenhouse gases. He discovered that the average grocery store tosses out $5,000 to $10,000 worth of food every day, just a few days before its sell-by date.

His idea was simple: stores could mark down prices and notify you through an app. You’d see the deals on your phone, pay instantly, and pick up your discounted food the same day.

4. Too Good To Go

Image Source: App Store

With the Too Good To Go app, you can rescue delicious food that would otherwise be wasted. Restaurants, cafés, and bakeries list their unsold leftovers, and you get to browse a map to find food near you. When you spot something you like, you can grab a “magic bag” for a fraction of the original price. Signing up is free, and you can even set your dietary preferences to match your needs.

Beyond helping you save money and reduce waste, Too Good To Go partners with food businesses to tackle their own waste challenges. As a certified B Corp, they believe that cutting food waste is one of the most impactful ways to fight climate change. But their mission goes beyond the app. They push for clearer food labeling laws to prevent unnecessary waste and run the “Look, Smell, Taste” campaign to teach you how to judge food freshness before throwing it away.

Too Good To Go also works with schools and universities, hosting events, lectures, and research initiatives to improve food waste education. You can explore their website for insightful, well-researched resources designed for all age groups. By using the app, you’re not just saving money, you’re making a real difference in the fight against food waste.

5. World of Mouth

Image Source: App Store

With World of Mouth, you won’t see every restaurant in your area, but you’ll discover the most acclaimed ones. This app serves as the ultimate insider’s guide to the world’s best dining spots, offering over 20,000 expert recommendations across 4,500 destinations. Renowned chefs, top cuisine critics, and passionate food lovers curate these picks, so expect the best of the best.

Looking for the top pizza in New York, the finest ramen in Tokyo, or the tastiest tacos in Mexico City? World of Mouth has specific lists to point you in the right direction. Instead of assigning scores, the app delivers vivid, detailed descriptions that help you understand what to expect and why each spot is worth a visit. Plus, new experts join the community daily, continuously expanding the collection of trusted recommendations.