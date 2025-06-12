My Honest Take After I Switched from M2 to M4 MacBook Air

I recently tested the latest M4 model after using the M2 for the longest time. Right off the bat, I noticed a performance boost with the M4 thanks to better thermal handling, especially during sustained tasks like video exports. Everyday tasks (e.g., email, web browsers, video calls) feel slightly snappier. With 16GB RAM now standard, multitasking improves significantly over the 8GB M2. The M4 supports two external displays with the lid open, and camera and mic upgrades improve video calls.

Here’s a closer look at my honest take after the switch.

Performance and Memory: Yes, It’s Noticeable (But Only Sometimes)

I expected that the M4 would align with my everyday workflow: email, multiple browser tabs, Slack, Zoom, basic Photoshop, and occasional video editing in Final Cut Pro. To my surprise, the M4 felt a bit snappier even with lightweight tasks. Apps opened faster, multitasking was smoother, and there was less lag when I pushed the machine hard.

But here’s the real difference: sustained performance. The M2 tends to throttle during long exports or heavy processing, especially since it has no fan. The M4 handles those better. I exported a 4K video on both, same project, same settings. The M4 finished the job 22% faster. That’s a big deal if you do any kind of creative work regularly.

My M2 had 16GB RAM, and I chose the base 16GB on the M4. If you’re still looking at the 8GB M2, skip it. The difference between 8GB and 16GB is far more impactful than the difference between M2 and M4. Apple made the right call making 16GB the new default. If you use more than five apps at once, you’ll feel the difference.

Multiple Displays, and Camera/Microphone Upgrades

If you work with multiple monitors, the M4 Air is the first in the lineup that lets you run two external displays and keep the lid open. On the M2, you had to close the laptop to do that, which was always clunky. With the M4, I was able to run two 4K monitors and keep the MacBook screen active. No dongle hacks, no weird setup. It just worked.

Apple upgraded the webcam from 1080p to 12MP on the M4. I wasn’t expecting to care, but in video calls, it’s sharper, with better contrast and less noise, especially in poor lighting. Center Stage support and Desk View are just bonuses; not essential, but nice to have. On the mic side, Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum made my Zoom calls clearer. Colleagues commented on the audio quality without me saying anything.

Battery Life and Thermal Throttling

Both machines are rated for up to 18 hours, and in real-world use, I got very similar numbers. But the M4 seems to maintain performance better under load without eating more battery. It’s more efficient, especially when I had 30+ browser tabs open and was editing video.

The M4 still has no fan. Under a heavy load, it will throttle, but it kicks in later than on the M2. In my stress test, the M4 maintained peak performance for about 6 minutes longer than the M2 before it began to dip. Not a huge deal, but if you do lots of rendering, it’s worth knowing.

Design, Ports, and Software Support

If you’ve used the M2 Air, the M4 will feel identical: thin, solid, MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and headphone jack. The M4 model I used was the new Sky Blue, which looks nice but still picks up smudges (less than Midnight, but it’s there).

macOS support matters. Apple typically supports Macs for 7+ years from their release date. The M2 came out in 2022. The M4 just launched in 2025. If you plan to keep your machine long-term, the M4 buys you at least two more years of updates. If you upgrade your laptop every 2-3 years, this won’t matter. But if you’re the type to hold on for 5+ years, it should.

Should You Upgrade?

If you already own an M2 Air with 16GB RAM and your workflow is light, you won’t see a dramatic shift. The M2 is still fast, and still supported. Save your money. But if you’re buying your first Mac, using an older Intel or M1 model, or plan to run heavier apps and keep the machine for 5+ years, go M4. It’s the better investment.

For me, the jump from M2 to M4 felt small on paper, but real in use. The added headroom, better webcam, and two-display support made it worth the switch.