Still Using an M1 MacBook in 2025? What You’re Missing Out On

If you’re still on an M1 MacBook in 2025, you’re missing out on three things: MagSafe and fast charging, brighter and larger displays with more external monitor support, and major performance gains in multitasking and creative apps. The M1 MacBook is still functional, but the leap from M1 to M4 is bigger than you might think, especially if you’re using your Mac for more than email and Word docs.

1. Only One External Monitor

If you use dual displays, you’re still stuck in clamshell mode. The M1 MacBook Air and Pro only support one external display unless you use a DisplayLink Dock. M3 and M4 Macs now natively support two monitors while keeping the laptop open, no weird workarounds required. For creatives, engineers, or anyone managing multiple apps across screens, this change alone justifies an upgrade. The 2025 M4 MacBook Air supports one 6K and one 4K display out of the box.

2. No Fast Charging or MagSafe

The M1 models rely solely on USB-C for charging. M2 and later brought back MagSafe, and now the 2025 M4 Air supports fast charging via MagSafe, which means you can hit 50% battery in 30 minutes, handy if you’re running out the door. Not a big deal if you’re desk-bound, but if you work mobile, the convenience adds up.

3. Brighter Displays, Better Sound

The M4 MacBook Air’s 500-nit brightness is a step up from the M1’s 400 nits. You’ll notice it outdoors or under strong overhead lights. The six-speaker sound system in the 15-inch model is a clear leap over the M1 Air’s basic stereo speakers. Spatial Audio and better mic quality come standard.

4. More RAM, Base Storage Still Lacking

Apple finally made 16GB the default RAM on M4 models. If you’re juggling Chrome, Zoom, Slack, and productivity apps, 8GB feels tighter than ever. The M1 Air holds up, but Safari-only workflows and light app usage are the limit. Storage remains stingy at 256GB across all Air models, including the new ones. That hasn’t changed—budget for more if you store local files.

5. Performance Delta Is Noticeable Now

If you do any photo or video work, the M1 already feels behind. M4 models are nearly twice as fast in both CPU and GPU benchmarks. Even during day-to-day use, you’ll notice less thermal throttling, smoother animations, and faster export times. Apps optimized for Apple Silicon now stretch their legs with each new generation. The M1 is no slouch, but it’s no longer the speed champion it once was.

When It’s Still Fine to Stick With M1

If you:

Only use your Mac for writing, browsing, and email

Don’t need dual monitors

Rarely make video calls

Refurbished M1 units sell for under $700. If you’re buying a backup machine, that’s a solid value. But for a daily driver, the M4 MacBook Air (13- or 15-inch) is now the sweet spot, especially with the new $999 starting price and 16GB RAM standard.