Students Get ChatGPT Plus for Free, But There’s a Catch

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman has announced two months of free ChatGPT Plus for college students. With the finals closing in, it’s a timely promo that allows students to access premium features and supplement their exam prep. Keep in mind, however, that this offer isn’t available to everyone yet. You’ve got to meet specific criteria to take advantage of it. Here’s what you need to know!

What is ChatGPT Plus?

Image Credits: OpenAI

OpenAI offers ChatGPT in three flavors: Free, Plus, and Pro. The Free version lets you access the GPT‑4o mini, upload real-time data from the web, and use custom GPTs. It also offers limited access to file uploads, image generation, and voice mode.

The Plus version removes the limit on file uploads and image generation and offers advanced voice mode with video and screen sharing. This is especially useful for students so they can upload documents for inaccuracies or practice a new language. ChatGPT Plus can also pull out highlights from complex documents and explain everything in a simpler format. Also, you can ask ChatGPT for a custom test to know where your preparation stands.

It also includes new GPT‑4o and o3‑mini models along with the Sora video generator. Powered by deep research and advanced reasoning models, the Plus version can examine hundreds of documents online, with much ease and efficiency. The additional, screen-sharing feature allows ChatGPT to analyze what’s on your screen.

Prerequisites for Students to Get ChatGPT Plus for Free

Free ChatGPT Plus is exclusively available for full-time and part-time students at degree-granting schools in the U.S. and Canada .

. The offer is only available from March 31 to May 31, 2025 . You’ll get two free months of ChatGPT Plus when you claim it.

. You’ll get two free months of ChatGPT Plus when you claim it. Not all schools are supported in this. Interestingly, OpenAI offers a form that you can fill out to request to add your academic institution. However, it doesn’t promise to accept all the requests.

How To Apply for ChatGPT Plus Student Offer

To get the ChatGPT Plus offer, you have to visit the OpenAI Students portal and sign up. OpenAI will use SheerID’s secure verification system to verify your eligibility through multiple methods.

Authoritative Sources: SheerID will first check trusted databases such as your university’s Office of the Registrar to verify your student status.

SheerID will first check trusted databases such as your university’s Office of the Registrar to verify your student status. Single Sign-On (SSO): If necessary, students may also be prompted to securely log in with the school’s SSO credentials and provide additional documentation.

If the above steps don’t work, you may need to go for a manual review and upload additional documentation. OpenAI didn’t mention what these documents are but it’s likely to be your college ID card or admission letter.

Once the two free months have expired, you’ll have to pay the standard $20 monthly ChatGPT Plus charges until you cancel the membership. If you’re already a ChatGPT Plus member, OpenAI will add two free months on top of your existing subscription.

And of course, exercise caution when using AI. If you carefully use ChatGPT features and the app based on the appropriate resources, it could be a handy tutor for you. But you’ll also be prone to misinformation if you blindly trust everything it says.