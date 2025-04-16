The iPhone 17 Pro Rumors Just Got an Update and It Changes Everything We Thought We Knew

The iPhone 17 buzz has been building for months now. While we won’t get to see the devices until September, the latest rumors and leaks add a new twist. Here’s what we know!

No More Titanium

Credits: Apple

Apple has been experimenting with different materials for its high-end iPhones, first aluminum, then stainless steel, and now titanium with the iPhone 15 Pro. With the iPhone 17 Pro models, Apple will ditch the Titanium and return to the aluminum frame. Also, the rear panel will have a part aluminum, parts glass design. The top half will house “a rectangular camera bump made of aluminum rather than traditional 3D glass,” while the bottom half will be made up of glass to support wireless charging.

Display & Design Changes

According to a Chinese Weibo leaker Instant Digital, the iPhone 17 Pro models could have a super-hard anti-reflective coating. This will make the display on iPhone 17 Pro more scratch-resistant than the iPhone 16 Pro models. Also, the ultimate flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max might have a slightly thicker design to pack a larger battery.

Redesigned Camera Bump

Credit: fpt

The iPhone 17 Pro models are most likely to arrive with a dramatically redesigned back camera. There will be a rectangular camera bump that spans the width of the phone. Contrary to the previous rumors, the iPhone 17 Pro will not have a two-toned back. The color of the camera bump will match the rest of the chassis. Also, the tech titan will continue to place the rear camera lens in the triangular arrangement.

24MP Selfie Camera

The selfie camera upgrade is one of the most exciting changes teased for the upcoming iPhone 17 series. All four models will feature a 24MP front camera with a six-element plastic lens system. This would be a notable, much-needed jump from the 12MP selfie camera, which Apple has used in iPhones for several years. The 24MP camera will improve the selfie and video calling experience with its ability to capture much higher detail.

Tertraprism Lens on iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro models will boast a new upgraded Telephoto lens with a 48MP sensor. This would be a big leap over the current 12MP sensor found on the iPhone 16 Pro models. First surfaced back in July 2024, this rumor has been corroborated by multiple sources recently. Since the iPhone 16 Pro models already have 48MP Fusion and 48MP ultrawide cameras, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will be the first iPhone models to rock a trio of 48MP lenses on its rear panel.

8K Video Recording

Apple was allegedly testing the 8K video recording on the iPhone 16 Pro models. However, such a capability is still not available. Now that the iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to arrive with a rear triple camera array entirely made up of 48-megapixel sensors, they might also introduce 8K video recording.

Also, according to the YouTuber Jon Prosser, the iPhone 17 Pro models might feature dual video recording capabilities, allowing you to record video either both back and front cameras simultaneously.

A19 Pro Chipset

The 2025 iPhone Pro models will debut with Apple’s new A19 Pro chipset, built using TMSC’s third-generation 3nm process which allows for greater transistor density. This will bring usual year-on-year performance upgrades along with power efficiency improvements over the current A18 processors in the iPhone 16 models.

12GB RAM

Initially tipped to be exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the upgraded 12GB RAM is now rumored to make its way on the iPhone 17 Pro as well. This boost in memory will take multitasking capabilities to a new level and improve the performance of Apple Intelligence features. For comparison, all the models of the iPhone 16 series come with 8GB of RAM.

Better Heat Dissipation

The entire iPhone 17 lineup would feature internal design changes for better heat dissipation. Also, Apple might introduce a vapor chamber cooling system on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. This advanced thermal solution will allow the A19 Pro chip to the maximum performance without throttling issues. It will make a huge difference in demanding tasks like video editing or heavy gaming.

Is iPhone Pro Max Going Ultra?

The idea of the iPhone Ultra has been making waves before the iPhone 16 launch. The current iPhone 17 Pro Max rumors such as a thicker design, larger battery, smaller Dynamic Island, and exclusive cooling system hint at the slight possibility of an Ultra rebrand. If Apple launches the iPhone Air and iPhone Ultra in the iPhone 17 family, we will have the most exciting lineup in years.

Apple will launch its iPhone 17 series in September 2025. With Apple securing tariff exemptions in the US, we might just be spared those budget-breaking iPhone 17 price hikes.