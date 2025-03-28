What Happens to Third-Party App Icons in iOS 19’s Circular UI?

iOS 19 is rumored to replace the familiar squircles with circular app icons, raising concerns about how third-party app icons will adapt. At a glance, it might seem like a minor aesthetic shift, but it’s not. Many in the community would agree with me when I say that this directly impacts app visibility, brand recognition, and usability.

The Issue With Circular Icons

Right now, iOS app icons generally fall into three categories:

Square-based designs: Apps like Home and Wallet feature graphics that extend to the edges of the squircle shape. Circular-based designs: Apps like Safari and Spotify already use circular elements, fitting well inside squircles. No inherent shape: Apps like Notes and Maps fully utilize the squircle without a specific form.

If iOS 19 moves to circular icons, apps with square-based designs will face a challenge: they’ll have to shrink to fit within a circle. This can make them harder to recognize at a glance. Take 9GAG and Flipboard, for example. Both use square-based logos that would need to scale down significantly, reducing visibility.

On the other hand, apps with existing circular designs will remain largely unaffected. And those without an inherent shape can simply adjust to fit the new boundary.

Will Developers Have to Redesign Their Icons?

Yes, and that’s a big deal. Apple recently required developers to adapt icons for dark mode in iOS 18, and another major overhaul would be frustrating. Many third-party apps, as well as Apple’s own, use the squircle as a design element. Contacts, Reminders, Final Cut Pro, and even newer apps like Apple Sports and Invites incorporate the squircle into their branding. If iOS 19 enforces circular icons, all of these would need a redesign.

Another concern is how circular icons would interact with widgets. iOS widgets are based on a grid system optimized for squircles. Apple’s watchOS and visionOS use circular icons, but they don’t place them on a square grid like iOS. If iOS 19 switches to circles, will widgets also need an overhaul?

Is There Any Confirmation of This Change?

There isn’t. The rumor stems from speculation and mockups, not direct leaks. Jon Prosser, a well-known Apple leaker, claims to have seen iOS 19, and his mockups still feature squircle icons. While Apple has experimented with circular icons in watchOS, there’s no concrete evidence that this shift is happening on iPhones.

The debate comes down to aesthetics versus functionality. Circular icons may look cleaner but are less space-efficient. They force square-based logos to shrink, making them harder to identify. Apple’s history of prioritizing usability suggests it might not make this change unless there’s a compelling reason.