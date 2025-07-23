Top 5 iPhone Backup Software for PC (No iTunes Required)

Want to back up your iPhone to your PC without iTunes? If you want more flexibility, there are some excellent backup tools that work better, faster, and with more features. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the best iPhone backup software for Windows users, all fully compatible with iOS 18 and Windows 11.
Table of contents
- Best iPhone Backup Software for PC
- Comparison Table
- Tips for Backing Up iPhone to Windows
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Conclusion
Best iPhone Backup Software for PC
1. iMazing Backup
If you’re looking for the most trusted alternative to iTunes, iMazing is hard to beat.
- What it does: Full iOS backups, including messages, app data, photos, videos, and more.
- Why it’s great: You can browse backups like folders, schedule automatic backups, and even archive versions.
- Compatibility: iOS 18, Windows 11, iPhone & iPad.
- Price: Free version with limited features; full version starts at $39.99.
- Best for: Power users who want flexibility and control.
Pros: Incremental backup, selective restore, works wirelessly
Cons: Full version isn’t free
2. Xilisoft iPhone Magic Platinum
An all-in-one toolkit with powerful media management features.
- What it does: Backs up your device, transfers files, and even converts media formats.
- Why it’s great: Ideal if you like to tweak your files and manage everything from music to ringtones.
- Compatibility: Works with iOS 18 and Windows 11.
- Price: $49.95
- Best for: Users who want backup and file conversion in one app
Pros: Great media support, backs up everything
Cons: UI feels dated, slower than others
3. iSkysoft iTransfer
Another capable option for backing up and syncing iPhone data.
- What it does: Manages music, photos, SMS, and contacts. One-click full backup included.
- Why it’s great: Similar to iMazing but with more emphasis on media organization.
- Compatibility: iOS 18 and Windows 11 supported
- Price: $39.95
- Best for: Media lovers and casual users
Pros: Backup + media sync in one
Cons: Fewer advanced backup settings
4. Dr.Fone – Phone Backup (iOS)
Dr.Fone is one of the more polished all-in-one iPhone toolkits out there.
- What it does: Full and selective backups of iPhone data, with restore and preview features.
- Why it’s great: Clean interface and useful extras like deleted data recovery.
- Compatibility: iOS 18, Windows 11
- Price: $39.95/year
- Best for: Users who want sleek design and simplicity
Pros: Easy to use, clear restore options
Cons: Subscription model only
5. CopyTrans Shelbee
A lesser-known but very reliable iTunes alternative for backups and restores.
- What it does: Lets you back up and restore your iPhone without iTunes.
- Why it’s great: Straightforward and stable. Supports encrypted backups.
- Compatibility: Windows 11 and iOS 18
- Price: Free version available, $29.99 for full features
- Best for: Simple full-device backups
Pros: Lightweight and fast
Cons: Lacks extra features like media conversion
Bonus: Use a Driver Updater Utility (e.g., PC Helpsoft Driver Updater)
If your PC isn’t recognizing your iPhone, the issue might not be the software, it might be the drivers. That’s where a tool like PC Helpsoft Driver Updater comes in.
- What it does: Scans your PC for outdated or missing drivers, including the Apple Mobile Device USB Driver.
- Why it’s great: Installs the correct driver so your iPhone can be recognized by backup software.
- Best for: Troubleshooting USB recognition issues before backing up
Note: PC Helpsoft isn’t a backup tool, but a useful add-on when your PC fails to detect your iPhone.
Comparison Table
|Software
|Backup Type
|iOS 18 Compatible
|Encrypted Backup
|Incremental Backup
|Win 11 Compatible
|Free Version
|Price
|iMazing Backup
|Full/Incremental
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|⚠️ Limited
|From $39.99
|iMazing Transfer
|Media-only
|✅
|❌
|❌
|✅
|⚠️ Limited
|From $29.99
|Xilisoft Magic Platinum
|Full + Media
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|❌
|$49.95
|iSkysoft iTransfer
|Full + Media
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|❌
|$39.95
|Dr.Fone Backup
|Full/Selective
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|❌
|$39.95/year
|CopyTrans Shelbee
|Full
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|$29.99
|PC Helpsoft (Driver Fix)
|Not a backup tool
|✅
|N/A
|N/A
|✅
|✅
|Optional plan
Tips for Backing Up iPhone to Windows
- Update iTunes or uninstall it completely if you’re using third-party software. Sometimes, iTunes drivers interfere.
- Always use a trusted lightning cable – non-certified cables can cause backup failures.
- Turn off iCloud Backup temporarily if you’re using third-party tools.
- Run backup software as administrator for full access to device storage.
- Check for driver issues using Device Manager (Apple Mobile Device USB Driver).
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes! Tools like iMazing, Dr.Fone, and CopyTrans make it easy to back up your iPhone without iTunes.
A full backup saves everything from scratch. Incremental backups only save changes since your last backup, saving time and space.
Conclusion
Backing up your iPhone to a PC no longer has to involve iTunes. With flexible, feature-rich apps like iMazing, Xilisoft, and Dr.Fone, you can easily protect your data, recover files, or sync media your way. Whether you’re looking for scheduled backups, encrypted storage, or fast one-click tools, there’s something on this list that will work for you.