Top 5 Tools to Read Mac Drives on Windows

Accessing a Mac-formatted drive on a Windows PC isn’t possible by default, but you can do it with the right tool. Third-party software like Paragon HFS+, MacDrive, and others let you read and write to HFS+ and APFS volumes right from Windows File Explorer. Whether you’re a beginner who needs occasional access or a power user handling dual-platform drives, we’ll break down the best tools to help you pick the right one.

Can You Read Mac Drives on Windows?

Windows cannot natively read Mac-formatted drives, including those using HFS+ (Mac OS Extended) and APFS (Apple File System). When you plug in such a drive, Windows may prompt you to format it, which would erase all data. To safely access these drives, you’ll need third-party software that can interpret and mount Mac file systems on a PC. These utilities function as either low-level drivers or standalone applications, offering everything from basic read access to full write support and advanced recovery features.

Best Software to Read Mac Drives on Windows

Paragon HFS+ for Windows is a lightweight driver that fully integrates with Windows, allowing you to mount Mac HFS+ drives as if they were native NTFS volumes. Once installed, your Mac-formatted drive will show up in File Explorer with full read and write access. It runs quietly in the background and requires no manual input after setup.

This tool stands out for its reliability and minimal performance impact. It’s ideal for casual users who just want to access files from a Mac external hard drive or Time Machine backup. While it doesn’t support APFS (you’ll need Paragon’s other tool for that), it’s the most seamless way to work with HFS+ drives on Windows.

Type: Driver

Driver Supported formats: HFS+

HFS+ Ease of use: Excellent

Excellent Best for: Beginners and everyday users

MacDrive has been around for years and remains a powerhouse for Mac–Windows interoperability. It offers full read/write access to both HFS+ and (in the Pro version) APFS drives, complete with repair tools, disk diagnostics, and native Explorer integration. You can even format or partition Mac drives from within Windows using MacDrive.

For professionals who handle Apple disks regularly, such as content creators, IT staff, or dual-boot users, MacDrive provides a robust suite of tools. It’s more expensive than Paragon but offers a broader feature set, especially for those working with multiple formats or complex drive structures.

Type: Application with system-level integration

Application with system-level integration Supported formats: HFS+, APFS (Pro)

HFS+, APFS (Pro) Ease of use: Good, with learning curve for advanced tools

Good, with learning curve for advanced tools Best for: Power users and businesses

UFS Explorer is a professional-grade data recovery suite that includes support for macOS file systems like HFS+, APFS, and even encrypted volumes. It’s primarily designed for forensic and recovery environments but is equally useful for anyone needing precise control over disk access.

The software can recover lost partitions, scan damaged drives, and mount disks in a virtual environment. While it’s not as plug-and-play as Paragon or MacDrive, it’s indispensable in situations where the Mac drive is corrupted or unmountable. UFS Explorer is especially popular among data recovery professionals and IT admins.

Type: Full-featured application

Full-featured application Supported formats: HFS+, APFS (including encrypted)

HFS+, APFS (including encrypted) Ease of use: Moderate to advanced

Moderate to advanced Best for: Professionals and recovery scenarios

If you just need to read an HFS+ drive and don’t want to spend money, HFSExplorer is a solid option. It’s a free Java-based utility that lets you browse and extract files from HFS+ volumes. While there’s no write support and the interface feels dated, it’s reliable for quick, one-time transfers.

You’ll need Java installed, and it doesn’t support APFS or larger modern drives very well. However, for simple tasks like copying files from an old Mac hard drive, HFSExplorer gets the job done, especially if you’re a tech-savvy user who doesn’t mind a basic UI.

Type: Application

Application Supported formats: HFS+

HFS+ Ease of use: Fair (requires manual mounting)

Fair (requires manual mounting) Best for: Budget users and occasional transfers

This is the counterpart to Paragon HFS+ and is specifically designed to handle Apple’s newer file system, APFS. It offers full read and write access to APFS volumes, including SSDs used in newer Macs. The tool integrates well with Windows, showing APFS drives directly in File Explorer.

However, APFS for Windows is a separate product and not included with the HFS+ package. The free version is limited to read-only, with write support unlocked through a paid license. It’s a necessary utility if you’re working with modern Macs or iPhones that use APFS-formatted external storage.

Type: Driver

Driver Supported formats: APFS

APFS Ease of use: Excellent

Excellent Best for: Users needing access to newer Mac drives

Features Comparison Chart

Software Read/Write Formats Ease of Use Free Version OS Support Mobile App Paragon HFS+ Yes HFS+ Excellent No Windows No MacDrive (Standard/Pro) Yes HFS+, APFS* Good No Windows No UFS Explorer Yes HFS+, APFS Moderate Trial only Windows No HFSExplorer Read-only HFS+ Fair Yes Windows No Paragon APFS for Windows Yes* APFS Excellent Read-only Windows No

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Paragon HFS+ safe to use? Yes. It’s a well-reviewed, stable driver that installs easily and integrates with Windows without affecting performance or system stability. Can I read a Mac external hard drive on a PC? Yes, but only with third-party tools. Windows alone won’t recognize HFS+ or APFS volumes. Can Windows 11 read HFS+? Not natively. Use Paragon HFS+ or similar software to enable HFS+ drive support on Windows 11.





Conclusion: Which Tool Should You Choose?

If you need the easiest, most reliable way to read Mac drives on a PC, Paragon HFS+ is the best choice. It’s fast, beginner-friendly, and works in the background. For more professional use, MacDrive or UFS Explorer are better equipped for APFS and recovery tasks. And if you’re only looking for free access to an old HFS+ disk, HFSExplorer still holds its own. No matter your use case, there’s a solution to unlock Mac drives right on your Windows machine.