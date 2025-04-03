Best Upgrade Options for iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max Owners

If you’re still using an iPhone XR, XS, or XS Max, you’re about to face a big decision. With iOS 19 expected to drop support for these 2018 models, you won’t get new features or major security updates. While your phone will still work, it’s time to consider upgrading. But what’s the best replacement? Let’s break it down.

Why Upgrade Now?

Apple generally supports iPhones for six to seven years, and the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max (equipped with the A12 Bionic chip) are nearing the end of that cycle. With the release of iOS 19, these models will stop receiving software updates, lose essential security patches, face decreasing app compatibility, and experience a sharp decline in resale value. To ensure your device remains secure and up to date, upgrading sooner rather than later is a wise decision.

Best iPhone Upgrades by Budget

1. Best Budget Option: iPhone SE (3rd Gen)

Photo Credit: Apple

Why? Pros Cons Ideal For The cheapest way to stay current while keeping the home button and Touch ID. A15 Bionic chip (same as iPhone 13), compact size, lower price. Older design, single camera, small battery. Those who want a no-frills iPhone that stays up to date for years.

2. Best Value: iPhone 13

Why? Pros Cons Ideal For A great balance of performance, battery life, and affordability. A15 Bionic chip, solid camera, excellent battery life. No ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate), still uses Lightning port. Users looking for a modern, reliable iPhone without breaking the bank.

3. Best Performance Upgrade: iPhone 15

Why? Pros Cons Ideal For A significant leap in performance, camera quality, and battery life. A16 Bionic chip, USB-C charging, Dynamic Island, improved cameras. Slightly more expensive than the iPhone 13. Those who want cutting-edge features without going Pro.

4. Best for Power Users: iPhone 15 Pro

Photo Credit: Apple.