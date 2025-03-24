What to Play Next: 5 Best iOS Games Coming in 2025

If you love playing mobile games, I rounded up some of the best titles coming to iOS in 2025. You’d want to watch out for them. I’ll be sharing a diverse list made for gamers from all walks of life. From the highly-anticipated first-person shooter Delta Force to the fun party royale Arena of Dreams, there’s definitely something in here for you!

Releasing 28th March

Genre: Puzzle

Image source: Whaleo

Want to challenge your mind? The Valley of the Architects is an intriguing, narrative-driven puzzle game set to launch on iOS at the end of March 2025. You will follow Liz, an architectural writer, as she journeys through Africa to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Architect Q.

The game features elevator-based puzzles, stunning dioramas, and a fully voice-narrated story unfolding through the pages of Architectural Abstract magazine. It promises over 70 evolving challenges across various biomes, providing an engaging experience of adventure and determination.

Releasing 20th April

Genre: Simulation

Image source: Must-have games YouTube channel

If you’re a fan of idle games, get ready to build your own civilization in this upcoming iOS game. It combines retro pixel art with deep strategic gameplay. I think the game stands out with its pixelated visuals and immersive mechanics. The UI gives you a fresh take on the classic city-building genre.

You can build and manage your own civilization from the ground up, exploring different lands, gathering resources, researching technologies, and engaging in diplomacy or warfare with neighboring factions. It certainly looks like a great option for both casual gamers and strategy enthusiasts.

Releasing 21st April

Genre: Shooter

Image source: DeltaForce.com

After releasing on PC, Delta Force is one of the most long-awaited titles this 2025. It’s a modern, team-based tactical shooter that revamps the original Delta Force game. You can take on the role of elite special forces operatives, embarking on high-stakes missions across diverse environments.

With realistic graphics, customizable weapons, and strategic team-based gameplay, Delta Force promises an adrenaline-pumping experience. So, gear up to take on AI-controlled mercenaries, powerful bosses, and of course, rival squads of players. Best of all, this game will be completely free.

Releasing 24th April

Genre: Shooting RPG

Image source: DarkestDays.Hangame.com

Fans of zombie apocalypse action are sure to enjoy this zombie survival RPG that promises an immersive experience through high-quality graphics, diverse environments, and dynamic weather conditions. You’ll be able to navigate cities engulfed in fear and chaos, striving to survive amidst relentless zombie hordes and unpredictable human adversaries.

Moreover, the narrative emphasizes survival strategies, community building, and the moral complexities of a post-apocalyptic world. So, get ready to build and fortify shelters, scavenge for resources, and engage in intense combat scenarios.

Releasing 1st May

Genre: Party royale

Image source: ArenaOfDreamsGame.com

Brace yourself to experience Cloud 99, a fantasy realm where you can compete in a series of mini-games against others worldwide. This iOS game is coming in May 2025 and invites you to tackle challenges in a world reminiscent of vivid dreams.

It offers a blend of strategy, racing, and fun with mini-games such as “Sneaky Snakes,” “Letter Falls,” and “Trailblazers Trivia.” The game supports parties of up to six players, allowing you to form squads and compete with friends.