Why Apple Might Ditch 5x Zoom for 3.5x on iPhone 17 Pro

The 0.5 selfie took over the internet in 2022. Everyone from Gen Z TikTokers to older influencers jumped on it. If you didn’t, you’d risk being labeled an old millennial (or worse, a boomer). Sadly, I come with some bad news. The next iPhone 17 Pro might ditch the current 5x zoom lens and switch to a 3.5x telephoto instead.

According to early rumors, the iPhone 17 Pro could ditch the current 5x zoom lens and switch to a 3.5x telephoto instead. Nothing’s confirmed yet, but it’s already stirring debate. Let’s break down what this change could mean, and why it might actually be a smart move.

Why Apple Might Scale Back to 3.5x on the iPhone 17 Pro

Smaller Body, Smaller Module

One of the most likely reasons for this downgrade is physical space. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor. Shrinking the body means tighter component tolerance, and the current 5x tetraprism zoom lens takes up a lot of room. By scaling back to 3.5x, Apple frees up internal space for other features, e.g., battery improvements or even AI-driven components.

Pro Max Will Likely Keep the 5x

Don’t panic just yet—this rumor only applies to the regular iPhone 17 Pro, not the Pro Max. Apple has a habit of keeping its most advanced camera features exclusive to the larger model, and this would just be another example. We saw the same thing with the iPhone 15 Pro Max being the only one to get 5x zoom in the first place.

Cost and Supply Chain Efficiency

Tetraprism lenses are expensive to make and harder to mass-produce. Moving to a 3.5x system could reduce manufacturing complexity and cut costs without drastically hurting the experience for most users. It also creates more room for differentiation between the Pro and Pro Max models. That’s something Apple has been leaning into more each year.

What Real Users Should Expect From Everyday Zoom

At 3.5x, you’re likely to get sharper photos in everyday conditions. The shorter focal length means better low-light performance, faster autofocus, and fewer motion blur issues. You’ll also get more consistent image quality across the zoom range since the jump from 1x to 3.5x is easier for the image pipeline to handle than jumping straight to 5x.

Also, I think people rarely shoot at exactly 5x anyway. Most shots hover around 2x to 4x, and when users do go past that, it’s often with digital zoom. For typical scenarios like portraits, food shots, or snapping something from across the street, 3.5x covers the sweet spot. In the end, it’s not about the max zoom, but rather, it’s about how useful the camera is across a range of everyday situations.

Could Apple Be Saving a “Zoom Tier” for Pro Max Again?

Photo Credit: Apple.

Apple has done this before. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was the first to get the tetraprism 5x lens, while the regular Pro stuck with 3x. A similar split in the iPhone 17 Pro lineup would keep that strategy going. They’re giving Pro Max buyers a technical edge while simplifying the design of the smaller model.

At 3.5x, the regular Pro would still get a solid upgrade over the iPhone 16 lineup, and most people probably won’t miss the extra 1.5x. Apple knows exactly how to balance feature tiers without sparking outrage. So even if the zoom spec gets trimmed, what we end up with might actually be a more usable, better-balanced camera.

And if you’re unhappy with your shots, you could always just edit them. The Photos app got a major revamp on iOS 18, and it came with a sleuth of new AI and non-AI tools.