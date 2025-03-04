Should I Update to iOS 18.4 Beta 2? Yes, Here’s Why

Apple’s iOS 18.4 beta 2 brings an array of useful enhancements for Apple Intelligence and its features. If you’re an early adopter or a tech enthusiast, you’re probably wondering— “Should I install the update?”Let’s dive into what’s new in the latest beta version and see if you should install iOS 18.4 beta 2 right now or wait until the public release.

What’s New in iOS 18.4 Beta 2?

Interestingly, the latest iOS 18.2 beta 2 has even more features than iOS 18.4 beta 1 update. This includes a new Apple Vision Pro app, the ability to pause App Store downloads, new emojis, an Apple Intelligence section in Control Center, new Shortcut actions, Priority Notifications improvements, a new Menu in the Wallet app, Apple Maps EV routing option, Visual Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro, and more.

Should You Install iOS 18.4 Beta 2?

The beta version of any software update can be a bit buggy, and iOS 18.4 beta 2 is no exception. You might come across a few glitches or bugs that could impact performance here and there.

That said, I’ve been using Developer Beta OSes for quite a while now, and I’ve rarely encountered any serious issues. Since this is the second beta release, it’s likely to be more stable than the first one.

With a host of exciting features in the new iOS 18.4, updating is definitely worth it. However, I would still recommend installing it on a secondary device, rather than your daily drivers. This will allow you to try features without worrying too much about bugs and glitches.

How to Download and Install iOS 18.4 Beta 2?

If you’re already running an iOS 18 beta on your device, the Software Update section will automatically show you when a newer version is available to download. Here’s how to check that:

Open Settings > General. Tap Software Update. Hit the Update Now button.





If you’ve signed up for beta but can’t see any updates, follow the below steps:

Go to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap Beta Updates and double-check that you’ve selected the correct beta program. For instance, iOS 18 Public Beta or iOS Developer Beta.

Also, make sure the correct Apple Account is listed at the bottom. If not, tap it, and choose Use a Different Apple Account option. Changing this won’t affect other Apple services you’re using on your device.



If you haven’t signed up for beta yet and would like to do so, here’s how to become a beta tester to install iOS beta updates on your iPhone.