Should I Update to the iOS 18.3 beta? Mayhaps, but Read This First

With the release of the iOS 18.3 beta, many Apple fans may be asking themselves, “Should I make the update?” While folks found plenty to be excited about within iOS 18.2, they may want to pump the brakes when it comes to testing iOS 18.3. Below, I take a look at what’s new in the latest release while also chiming in on my ideas as to why it may be best to wait.

The new beta release from Apple comes fresh off the heels of a public release of iOS 18.2. Released on December 16, the first developer beta of iOS 18.3 is build number 22D5034e.

While iOS 18.2 unveiled a plethora of new features to users, primarily with a primary focus on image generation and Apple Intelligence, it seems many are still searching for what iOS 18.3 contains aside from some bug fixes. Right now, Apple is focusing on Apple Intelligence, and users should expect more features to arrive soon. Many still expect Siri to bring new improvements, including on-screen awareness and actions within apps.

Currently, the expectation is that iOS 18.3 will see a public release sometime in January 2025.

Considering this is the first developer beta to arrive to users, I would recommend waiting. If you’re not the type that installs betas automatically, or if you’re unfamiliar with them, you may not be happy with your experience. Developer betas tend to be buggy, more so than a public beta.

Personally, I would wait. The first developer beta typically isn’t the best experience, nor should you expect it to be. Pulling from experience, developer betas are typically buggy. While I personally haven’t experienced a phone-breaking problem running a developer beta, there have certainly been times when I found myself wishing I had never installed it in the first place.

While you will potentially gain access to new features, considering many reporters are unsure as to what these features even are, it doesn’t seem like the juice is worth the squeeze.

Basically, if you’re not the type to install every developer beta, I would wait on this one. Of course, you can read more about how to install a beta on your iPhone here but don’t say I didn’t warn you.

