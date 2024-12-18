WatchOS 11.3 Beta Features: What’s New? 

Apple has released the latest watchOS 11.3 Beta, which is available as a free upgrade for developers and public beta testers. This version doesn’t introduce any significant new features for your Apple Watch, and the official release notes don’t provide much information yet. However, users have reported a few small improvements online. Let’s take a quick look at what you can expect below.

Improved Screenshot Syncing to Your iPhone

When you take a screenshot on your Apple Watch, it should instantly appear in the Camera Roll on your iPhone. However, with the previous watchOS 11.2 release, there was an issue where Apple Watch screenshots took time to appear on the iPhone, or they wouldn’t appear at all. This glitch seems to have been fixed with the latest watchOS 11.3, and Apple Watch screenshots now appear seamlessly on your iPhone.

watchOS 11.3 Beta Fixes Bugs in the Modular Duo Watch Face

With the previous watchOS 11.2, some users reported glitches with the Modular Duo watch face. The watch face would appear blank, and the complications would disappear. If you experienced this, you can download the latest watchOS beta to fix the issue. If you’re a fan of the Modular Duo watch face, it will now work as expected without any glitches.

Snoopy Animations Added for the Holiday Season

The watchOS 11.3 beta release coincides with the holiday season, so it features a touch of festivity! You’ll see several holiday-themed animations of Snoopy which add some seasonal fun and cheer to your Apple Watch. They appear randomly, so keep your eyes peeled for Snoopy!

Overall, there’s not much to the watchOS 11.3 beta, but it’s worth installing if you were facing issues with the last release. We’ll likely have to wait until mid-January for the next watchOS beta release.