Top 6 Old Photo Restoration Software for Mac to Revive Your Memories

Want to breathe new life into old, faded, or damaged photographs on your Mac? You don’t need to be a Photoshop pro to do it. Whether you’re working with scanned family portraits or scratched vintage prints, the right Mac-friendly photo restoration software can make a huge difference. Below, we’ll walk you through the best tools available, from professional-grade powerhouses to intuitive drag-and-drop editors.

Best Old Photo Restoration Software for Mac

Best for: Professional and advanced restoration work.

Adobe Photoshop continues to be the gold standard for photo editing, and that includes old photo restoration. Its combination of cloning, healing, patching, and noise reduction tools gives you everything you need to repair cracks, remove stains, and bring back lost color.

Photoshop’s AI-powered features like Content-Aware Fill, alongside its expansive selection of brush presets and the Blur Gallery, help streamline even complex restorations. You can also automate common edits or use plugins like AKVIS Retoucher for even more focused tools.

Pros:

Advanced tools for precision restoration

Excellent for fixing cracks, fading, and scratches

Endless customization with plugins

Industry-standard quality

Cons:

Steep learning curve

Requires a subscription

Best for: Converting and enhancing illustrations or poster-style photos.

Though it’s more commonly used for vector graphics, Adobe Illustrator can help with photo restoration, especially when converting photos to vector images or stylizing old posters. The Image Trace feature turns scanned photos into editable art, while the color enhancement tools bring vibrancy back into grayscale images.

Illustrator is a good option for design-focused users who want to clean up and stylize older graphics rather than restore traditional photos.

Pros:

Great for artistic and stylized restoration

Powerful vector editing tools

Converts old scanned images into editable formats

Cons:

Not a dedicated photo editor

Requires Adobe Creative Cloud subscription

Best for: Batch photo restorations and color correction.

Part of the CorelDRAW suite, PHOTO-PAINT is a lesser-known gem that comes bundled with powerful restoration tools. You can fix scratches with the Healing Clone tool or adjust lighting and color with the Image Adjustment Lab. It’s particularly efficient if you’re dealing with a large number of images, thanks to its Batch Process feature.

PHOTO-PAINT also offers precise selection tools and non-destructive editing, which is a huge win for preserving original files.

Pros:

Batch edit multiple photos

Non-destructive editing features

Strong tools for color and blemish repair

Cons:

Requires full CorelDRAW suite

Interface may feel dated to Mac users

Best for: Dedicated old photo restoration with a simple interface.

AKVIS Retoucher is purpose-built for restoring old photos, and it shows. It’s intuitive, powerful, and easy to use, even for beginners. You can select areas with stains, tears, or other defects, and let the app’s AI remove them. It also offers modes for small defects, large object removal, and even vignetting and noise correction.

You can run AKVIS Retoucher as a standalone app or a plugin inside Photoshop, which makes it flexible for a variety of workflows.

Pros:

Simple UI for beginners

Great at automatic blemish removal

Plugin support for Photoshop

Cons:

Less versatile than full image editors

Not ideal for complex adjustments

Best for: Free and open-source photo restoration.

If you want serious restoration power without spending a cent, GIMP is your go-to. This open-source editor is loaded with professional-grade tools, including Clone, Heal, and a wide array of color correction options. The G’MIC plugin expands its capabilities even further with advanced filters and grain removal.

While GIMP’s interface might feel overwhelming at first, it’s fully customizable and has a huge user community.

Pros:

Completely free

Powerful editing and retouching tools

Supports plugins like G’MIC for advanced features

Cons:

UI isn’t as intuitive as paid software

Lacks AI-powered enhancements

Best for: Quick blemish removal and simple cleanup.

Inpaint is ideal for fast, no-fuss touch-ups. It’s a lightweight tool designed for one thing: removing unwanted elements from photos. Just highlight a blemish, click erase, and it’s gone. It’s particularly handy for getting rid of watermarks, date stamps, or scratches.

While it doesn’t offer deep color correction or layering, it’s a great addition to your toolkit when you just need a fast fix.

Pros:

Very easy to use

Effective for quick fixes

Great for removing small objects

Cons:

Limited editing tools

Not suitable for full restorations

Comparison Table: Best Mac Software for Old Photo Restoration

Software Best For Batch Editing AI Features Plugin Support Free/Paid Adobe Photoshop Advanced retouching & control Yes Yes Yes Paid Adobe Illustrator Stylized vector-based restoration Limited Yes Yes Paid Corel PHOTO-PAINT Color correction & batch edits Yes Limited No Paid AKVIS Retoucher Simplicity & blemish removal Yes Yes Yes (Photoshop) Paid GIMP Free restoration tools Yes No Yes Free Inpaint Quick cleanup of small defects No No No Paid

Conclusion

Restoring old photos on your Mac doesn’t require a time machine, or Photoshop mastery. Whether you want deep editing control, quick touch-up options, or free tools that get the job done, there’s a restoration app for every level. Adobe Photoshop and AKVIS Retoucher are ideal for serious retouchers, while GIMP and Inpaint provide easy wins for anyone on a budget.

Take your pick based on your comfort level and needs, and start reviving your old memories today.