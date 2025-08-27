What Do the Symbols on Top of iPhone Mean? Full Guide

Those little symbols at the top of your iPhone screen, next to the clock and battery, carry a lot of meaning. They tell you about network strength, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, alarms, location use, and more. If you’ve ever wondered what they all mean, this quick guide breaks down the most common iPhone status bar icons so you can understand your device at a glance.

Before you start

Location varies: On iPhone X and later, symbols appear around the notch; on earlier models, they’re across the top.

On iPhone X and later, symbols appear around the notch; on earlier models, they're across the top.

Swipe down from the top-right to see expanded details for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and battery.

iOS updates sometimes tweak the look of icons.

iPhone Symbols Explained

Network & Connectivity

Signal bars / dots: Show cellular signal strength.

Indicates which cellular data network you’re on. Wi-Fi symbol: Connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Device & Activity

Battery icon: Shows remaining battery. If yellow, Low Power Mode is on. Green with a lightning bolt = charging.

Alarm clock icon: An alarm is set.

Headphones / AirPods icon: Audio is playing through connected headphones.

CarPlay symbol: iPhone is connected to CarPlay.

Services & Privacy

Location arrow: An app is using your location. Solid = active, hollow = recently used.

VPN box: A VPN is connected.

Lock with arrow (rotation lock): Portrait orientation is locked.

Do Not Disturb / Focus (moon or custom icon): A Focus mode is active.

Other Situational Icons

Blue bubble with person silhouette: Screen Mirroring is active.

Hotspot activity (blue bubble): iPhone is sharing its cellular data.

Check out Apple’s official website to learn more about the most common iPhone status bar icons.

Tips

Swipe down Control Center for details on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Focus, and Battery.

If you see an unfamiliar symbol, check Apple's official icon list under Settings ▸ Control Center Help.

Customize what you see by adjusting Focus modes, status bar visibility, and battery settings.

FAQs

Why is my iPhone battery yellow?

Low Power Mode is turned on. You can toggle it off in Settings ▸ Battery or Control Center.

It means your camera (or camera + mic) is being used by an app.

That shows you're connected to a VPN service for secure browsing.

Summary (ordered steps)

Network symbols show your signal, Wi-Fi, hotspot, and airplane mode. Battery icons tell you charge status and power mode. Privacy indicators (green/orange dots, location arrow, VPN) alert you to app activity. Situational icons like call bubbles, recording indicators, and alarms appear only when active.

Conclusion

The symbols at the top of your iPhone may be small, but they deliver essential information at a glance. From your signal strength to whether an app is using your camera or microphone, these icons help you stay aware of what your iPhone is doing. Once you know what they mean, your status bar becomes a powerful little dashboard.