When Will iOS 19 Drop? Here’s What We Know About the Release Date

Did you say iOS 19 release date? The buzz is real, and if you don’t feel the hype already, you’re about to. Don’t be the last to know when Apple drops its newest iOS update—it’s going to bring in some really cool stuff for your iPhone. Let’s find out below!

Apple staggered the launch of several iOS 18 features across multiple versions, and as a result, iOS 19 seems to be progressing more slowly. iOS engineers are still focused on rolling out iOS 18 point releases.

The renowned technology journalist of Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, expects that there will be a delay in the complete roll-out of all the planned features in iOS 19.

The same concern has also been reported on Nasdaq.com. They added some context to Mark Gurman’s article. According to Nasdaq’s report, Apple might postpone multiple iOS 19 features. It might not release those updates until Spring 2026. During this period, Apple plans to roll out iOS 19.4 with many highly anticipated features.

However, Apple always showcases its latest software innovations, tools, and technologies in each year’s Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC, so you can expect a basic iOS 19 announcement in Apple WWDC 2025. Since the iPhone 17 is expected to be out by September 2025, Apple would want to test and perfect the iOS 19 way before so the new devices don’t ship with unwanted glitches.

Here’s what we know so far about previous major iOS updates:

iOS Version Developer beta release Public beta release Official release iOS 18 June 10, 2024 July 15, 2024 September 16, 2024 iOS 17 June 5, 2023 July 12, 2023 September 18, 2023

Assuming that Apple maintains its previous trends, it should announce the iOS 19 developer beta in June 2025, along with the Apple WWDC event.

Rumored Features of iOS 19

Now, let’s look at some features that might hit the iOS 19. All these points are merely speculation based on recent Apple Newsroom reports, Community discussions, and PR leaks.

Better Apple Intelligence

iOS 19 will bring Apple Intelligence to more regions and countries. As of writing, it’s only available in select countries (e.g., the US, the UK, and Canada) and users can also switch between English dialects. But Apple says it’ll expand language support to Chinese, French, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish throughout 2025.

Reliable sources also suggest that Apple might enable Apple Intelligence to help you curate entertainment, like creating custom playlists in Apple Music.

AI Integration in All Apple Apps

Apple will likely integrate AI into different native and third-party apps. Thanks to Apple’s promise for stringent data security and privacy, it’s also expected that Apple will keep the AI engine stored on the iPhone rather than uploading it to iCloud. If run locally from your device, you’re less prone to hacking attacks that try to steal personal and sensitive data.

Expected iOS 19 Compatibility

Whether your existing device will get the iOS 19 update or not depends strongly on the hardware requirement for this operating system. According to a public regulatory document submitted by Apple to UK PSTI, it promises that the Defined Support Period for all iPhones will at least be five years. The following devices should be covered:

iPhones

iPhone SE: 2nd 3rd, and 4th generations

iPhone XR

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone 11 to 17 all models

iPads

iPad mini 5th gen and newer

iPad 8th gen and later

iPad Air M1 Chip and newer

iPad Pro 2018 and later

Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates > and enable all options, like automatically download and install iOS updates.

Learn more about rumored iOS 19 features here.