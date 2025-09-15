Short answer: Yes. iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max are on the compatibility list. Apple dropped A12-based phones this cycle, but A13 devices like iPhone 11 make the cut, so you get the redesigned interface and the refreshed system apps. For a device-specific take, see our focused explainer: Will iPhone 11 get iOS 26?.

How does it run? Surprisingly well. The A13 still has legs for a modern UI, and iOS 26 brings smoother scrolling, faster app switching, and a cleaner Control Center. The biggest cosmetic shift is Liquid Glass, which adds transparency and depth without the clutter, and the Lock Screen gets smarter with widgets and Adaptive Time. If you want a broad overview of new tricks, check the 60 features list.

A note on Apple Intelligence: some of the flashier AI features target newer chips, so think of iOS 26 on iPhone 11 as a visual refresh plus quality-of-life and stability improvements. That tradeoff still favors updating. If your phone doesn’t see the update right away, try the steps in our update not showing guide.

Bottom line: iPhone 11 owners get another year of major iOS support and a modernized experience. Back up, free some space, plug in, and update.