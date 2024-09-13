Apple Can Legally Deploy Hearing Aid Functionality to AirPods

Apple has received FDA approval to use its AirPods Pro 2 into over-the-counter hearing aids. This software update, announced at Apple’s recent “It’s Glowtime” event, can be a big thing for people who require hearing aid.

The FDA has granted authorization for Apple’s “Hearing Aid Feature,” making it the first over-the-counter hearing aid software device to receive such approval. This feature will allow AirPods Pro 2 to amplify sounds for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss, for this it will use a self-fitting strategy that users can adjust without professional assistance.

Available through a software update this fall, the feature will work with compatible AirPods Pro 2 paired with an iPhone or iPad running iOS 18 or later. Users must be 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss to use this functionality.

To set up the feature, users can take a hearing test through the AirPods using pure-tone audiometry, which takes about 5 minutes. Results are stored in the Health app, and users also have the option to upload existing audiograms from hearing professionals.

Michelle Tarver of the FDA stated,

“Today’s marketing authorization… is another step that advances the availability, accessibility and acceptability of hearing support for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. I hope this move turns out to be a success and people who need hearing aids are able to replace it with AirPods Pros.

