Here’s How to Redeem New Whiteout Survival Gift Codes

If you’ve never done this before, here’s how to redeem gift codes for Whiteout Survival on iOS:

Launch Whiteout Survival. Tap your avatar in the top-right corner of the screen. Copy your Player ID. Head over to the official Whiteout Survival Gift Code Center. Enter your Player ID and the Gift Code, and hit Confirm. Go back to Whiteout Survival, and tap the Mail icon in the top-right corner. Claim your reward!