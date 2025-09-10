Blood Oxygen Feature Returns to Apple Watch in the U.S

Good news for Apple Watch users in the U.S.! Apple is reintroducing a revamped Blood Oxygen feature to select models—thanks to a legal workaround and software updates.

If you’ve got an Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, or Ultra 2—and purchased it in the U.S.—you’ll now be able to use the Blood Oxygen feature again. Apple is rolling this out via software updates: iOS 18.6.1 for your iPhone and watchOS 11.6.1 for your watch.

Once updated, your Watch will collect oxygen readings, but the actual numbers will only appear in your iPhone’s Health app → Respiratory section, not on the Watch itself.

This workaround is the result of a recent U.S. Customs ruling, enabling Apple to restore the feature despite an earlier patent-related ban.