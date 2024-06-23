Here Is One of the Very Few Features on iOS 17.6, “Catch Up” on Apple TV for Live Sports

Soccer fans tuning into MLS Season Pass on Apple TV can now catch up on all the action they might have missed, even if they join a game in progress. Apple’s new “Catch Up” feature uses ML to generate highlights of key moments throughout the match automatically.

The “Key Plays” carousel appears when you select a live game on the Apple TV app. This carousel showcases important moments that have already transpired, including goals, penalty kicks, red cards, and even crucial saves or shots.

Even if you join the game later, you can access the Key Plays carousel anytime using the video player controls. This feature is currently available in beta for Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, Mac) running iOS 17.6, with a wider release planned for all users when the public version of iOS 17.6, which could be the final iOS 17 update before iOS 18.

Catch Up joins other features already available, like the “Quad-box Multiview” that allows viewers to watch up to four games simultaneously on iPads (with an expansion to Apple Vision Pro planned for later this year).

Additionally, the “MLS 360” whip-around show keeps fans glued to their screens with live coverage of all the MLS action happening simultaneously.

