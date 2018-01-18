Apple Music has a trailer out for a mini series of documentaries on UK rapper Stefflon Don. It’s part of Apple Music’s “Up Next” showcase of up and coming artists. Stefflon Don was born in Birmingham, England, of Jamaican parents, grew up in Holland, and came back to England, where she launched her musical career. Apple Music describes her sound as a mix of UK rap and Jamaican dancehall, and there are two episodes of her documentary on Apple Music now. The trailer below offers a sneak peak.

Check It Out: Apple Music Trailer for UK Rapper Stefflon Don Documentary