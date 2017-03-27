Here’s How to get a Black Display (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7

Apple’s brand new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 sports a cool looking red body with a white display bezel—no black bezel option is available, which we think is a crying shame. To drive that point home, JerryRigEverything tore apart a red iPhone 7 and gave it a black display. It looks great and it’s a DIY project JRE details in a video. In this case, DIY assumes you have a black iPhone 7 sitting around, all the right tools, and aren’t afraid to accidentally destroy two iPhones. Still, seeing a working black bezel red iPhone is pretty awesome.

