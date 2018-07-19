Doppler, an app I reviewed a while back, just got a big update today. It’s a music player app that lets you play music offline, import MP3s, FLAC files, and more. Version 1.2 dropped today, and it brings features like:
Added support for importing music from Safari
Added support for scrobbling to Last.fm
Added support for sending now playing updates to Last.fm when connected to Wi-Fi
Added support for saving Last.fm scrobbles while listening offline
Added support for editing album information
Added support for editing album artwork
Added support for searching and downloading album artwork
Added support for setting album artwork from Photo library and clipboard
Added indicator for changed metadata fields
Added confirmation alert before deleting albums and songs
Doppler music player is available on the App Store for US$3.99.
Check It Out: Doppler Music Player Updated With New Features