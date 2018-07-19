Doppler Music Player Updated With New Features

Doppler, an app I reviewed a while back, just got a big update today. It’s a music player app that lets you play music offline, import MP3s, FLAC files, and more. Version 1.2 dropped today, and it brings features like:

Added support for importing music from Safari

Added support for scrobbling to Last.fm

Added support for sending now playing updates to Last.fm when connected to Wi-Fi

Added support for saving Last.fm scrobbles while listening offline

Added support for editing album information

Added support for editing album artwork

Added support for searching and downloading album artwork

Added support for setting album artwork from Photo library and clipboard

Added indicator for changed metadata fields

Added confirmation alert before deleting albums and songs

Doppler music player is available on the App Store for US$3.99.

