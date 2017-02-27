New Drone Footage Shows Nearly Complete Apple Park

Apple announced last week its spaceship campus is named Apple Park, and will open in April. Now, only days later, we get to see new drone footage showing the nearly complete facility. The new drone flyover shows the main ring-shaped building with its finished solar panel roof, and construction still underway on other structures. Landscaping is coming along, as are the two miles of trails winding through the park. Matthew Roberts shot the video showing Apple Park’s current state as of the end of February, and the entire campus is looking more impressive every day.