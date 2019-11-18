iVerify is a security toolkit for iPhones and iPads. It can check the security of your device to see if modifications have taken place, such as jailbreaking or other forms of hacking. It also has a Safari content blocker.

I’m curious to see how long it will last. I’ve used two similar apps in the past that offered the same modification detection, but both were removed from the App Store. I don’t know if it was Apple’s doing or if each company independently removed it. App Store: US$4.99

Check It Out: iVerify Can Detect if Your iPhone has Been Jailbroken