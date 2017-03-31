Make Your Old iPhone Red with SlickWraps

Apple’s (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus has been received a warm welcome. Your mileage may vary, but I’ve personally had even Android zealots express an interest in the RED iPhone to me. And I love the (PRODUCT)RED charity, but not everyone can get a new iPhone at any given moment, which is why a SlickWraps promotional email grabbed my attention. That company has red wraps for iPhones for those who want a red iPhone, but can’t get a RED iPhone. To be fair, they have a wide variety of colors, but red is the color du jour, and it’s $22.95.

