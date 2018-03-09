Martin Shkreli, he of the 5,000% drug price increases. He of the one-off Wu-Tang Clan album. He of the “you can’t quell the Shkrel” self-boosting. That’s him leaving court back in June, 2017, and thanks to that case, he can now add another he of: he of the seven year prison sentence. That’s what happened today, as Mr. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years, including time served since September while awaiting sentencing, for securities fraud. According to Bloomberg, the judge also ordered him to turn over $7.4 million in cash or assets, and stipulated that everything is eligible, including a “Picasso, $5 million in a personal trading account, a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album and shares in a drug company he once ran.” Here’s hoping that Wu-Tang Clan album winds up in worthier hands out of this.

Check It Out: Martin Shkreli Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison